Gilsbar Launches a New Initiative Focused on Sub Production

COVINGTON, La., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilsbar is proud to announce the launch of its new initiative focused on sub production. Developed to expand collaboration with qualified broker partners, Sub Production Division by Gilsbar delivers exclusive access to specialized insurance solutions starting with law firms and expanding to other professional businesses.

Through the creation of this new division, Gilsbar plans to create meaningful opportunities for mutual growth by sharing its decades of expertise in underwriting and professional liability insurance capabilities to the broader broker community. The new division will provide partners with access to exclusive markets, competitive coverage options, and competitive rates.

"Historically, Gilsbar's market strategy, resources and infrastructure did not support broker submissions and appointments. Through strategically added team members and system investments we're building a strong foundation to meet the needs of the broker community," said Rachel Welch, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing.

The Sub Production Division by Gilsbar will service broker partners throughout the Southeast and beyond, allowing them access to Gilsbar's competitive coverage options and rates.

Vanessa Phillips will lead the initiative and serve as the head of the new division. Phillips returns to Gilsbar where she spent the first nine years of her insurance career. With more than 20 years of insurance industry experience and a proven track record of building agent and broker relationships across the country, she brings a wealth of industry experience and will be responsible for driving growth, strengthening broker relationships, and ensuring the division delivers consistent, high-value service.

About Gilsbar

Established in 1959, Gilsbar offers robust insurance solutions for businesses and their employees, including employee benefits consulting, commercial insurance consulting, and association benefits management. Gilsbar is also recognized as an industry leader in professional liability sales and administration.

Gilsbar has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness program available for employees.

For more information, visit www.Gilsbar.com.

SOURCE Gilsbar, LLC