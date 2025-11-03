LSBA Endorses ORLSI as Lawyers Malpractice Insurance Provider, Gilsbar Remains Endorsed Agent

COVINGTON, La., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA) has selected Old Republic Lawyers Specialty Insurance (ORLSI) as its endorsed lawyer's malpractice insurance provider.

Through its partnership with ORLSI, the LSBA Insurance Program now offers enhanced policy coverages and better program perks. These benefits include:

a claims-free deductible opportunity,

additional deductible discount opportunities,

standalone cyber liability policy premium credit,

higher risk management premium credits and

changes in pricing parameters and criteria to offer more flexible pricing.

"The LSBA Insurance Committee, led by Chair Kevin C. O'Bryon, working in conjunction with Gilsbar, has spent countless hours over the past year to solicit and review bids, and meet with potential carriers on what they could offer LSBA members," says LSBA Bar President Edward J. Walter, Jr. "I am very grateful for their dedication and diligence on this important project, and thrilled that we can offer such an exceptional product to Louisiana lawyers."

Mike Furlong, President of Old Republic Lawyers Specialty Insurance commented, "We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Gilsbar and work closely with the LSBA in providing members attorneys professional liability coverage and services including loss prevention materials that address the unique exposures associated with practicing law."

LSBA members currently insured in the malpractice insurance program will receive notice of these changes starting with January 2026 policy effective dates. New entrants to the program will receive quotes of the enhanced, endorsed policy also starting in January 2026.

"Gilsbar is honored to continue to serve the LSBA and its members by actively negotiating these improved coverage offerings," said Ryan Haun, Gilsbar CEO. "Since our founding, Gilsbar has been dedicated to supporting Louisiana attorneys by managing stable programs that offer competitive policy coverages, is reasonably priced, and accessible for as many Louisiana-based law firms as possible. Gilsbar is honored to serve LSBA members throughout this transition."

For more information about the LSBA's endorsed lawyers' malpractice insurance program, contact Gilsbar at 800.906.9654 or visit www.gilsbar.com/lsba-members-insurance-program.

About Gilsbar

Established in 1959, Gilsbar offers robust insurance solutions for businesses and their employees, including employee benefits consulting, commercial insurance consulting, and association benefits management. Gilsbar is also recognized as an industry leader in professional liability sales and administration.

Gilsbar has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness program available for employees. For more information, visit www.Gilsbar.com.

About ORLSI

Old Republic Lawyers Specialty Insurance is part of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI), one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses and a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. Insurance policies are issued by an ORLSI affiliate company.

SOURCE Gilsbar, LLC