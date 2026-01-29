Gilsbar Partners with ORLSI as Exclusive Administrator in Multiple States

COVINGTON, La., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic Lawyers Specialty Insurance (ORLSI) partners with Gilsbar as its exclusive administrator for the following 11 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Having already partnered in some areas for over a year, Gilsbar and ORLSI are expanding their partnership in 7 new states starting May 2026. Through its expanding partnership with ORLSI, Gilsbar now offers enhanced policy coverages and program benefits at competitive prices to more attorneys. These program benefits include:

a claims-free deductible opportunity;

other deductible discount opportunities;

policy premium discounts when coupled with standalone cyber coverage;

higher risk management premium discounts; and

changes in rating parameters to offer more flexible pricing.

"Having worked with ORLSI in Kentucky, Kansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana, we've experienced how this partnership can help both organizations succeed in offering better malpractice coverage with more competitive premiums for practicing lawyers within those states. We hope to continue to pursue this success within our expanded territories," said Ryan Haun, Gilsbar CEO.

Mike Furlong, President of Old Republic Lawyers Specialty Insurance says, "We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Gilsbar in providing attorneys professional liability coverage and services including loss prevention materials that address the unique exposures associated with practicing law."

For more information about ORLSI's lawyers malpractice insurance, contact Gilsbar, at 800.906.9654 or visit www.gilsbar.com/professional-liability-insurance.

About Gilsbar

Established in 1959, Gilsbar offers robust insurance solutions for businesses and their employees, including employee benefits consulting, commercial insurance consulting, and association benefits management. Gilsbar is also recognized as an industry leader in professional liability sales and administration.

Gilsbar has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness program available for employees.

For more information, visit www.Gilsbar.com.

About ORLSI

Old Republic Lawyers Specialty Insurance is part of Old Republic International Corporation, one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses and a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. Insurance policies are issued by an ORLSI affiliate company.

SOURCE Gilsbar, LLC