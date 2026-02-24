Gilson Launches Application-Configured PIPETMAX® Systems for qPCR, NGS, and Bioassays

MIDDLETON, Wis., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilson has announced the release of its new application-configured PIPETMAX® systems, offering turnkey automation for qPCR, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and plate-based bioassays. Built around example workflows rather than open-ended programming, the new configurations make it easier for labs to adopt automation, reduce variability, and scale routine applications.

Each configuration includes optimized hardware, guided software assistants, and expert onboarding, helping teams automate confidently on day one.

PIPETMAX 268 and PIPETMAX 278

The systems are available on both PIPETMAX® 268 , Gilson's established compact liquid handler, and the new PIPETMAX® 278 , a larger, more flexible platform built for higher throughputwith expanded deck capacity. This dual-platform availability gives labs the freedom to choose the scale that fits their needs without changing consumables or software.

An Applications-First Approach to Lab Automation

For many labs, automation can feel daunting and open-ended. Gilson's application configurations eliminate this barrier by aligning the system directly to scientific needs: qPCR preparation, NGS library cleanup, including AMPure® XP cleanup methods, ELISAs, IC₅₀ assays, serial dilutions, and other plate-based workflows.

"With these configurations, we wanted to remove the guesswork," said Dr. Jacqueline Rippington, Automation Product Marketing Manager at Gilson. "Scientists shouldn't have to be automation engineers to get consistent, reproducible results. By starting with real workflows, we're giving them a reliable path to automation that grows with their needs."

Key benefits include:

Validated, ready-to-run methods designed to reduce setup time and ensure reproducible results.

designed to reduce setup time and ensure reproducible results. Guided software assistants and workflow wizards that simplify complex steps and make training easier.

that simplify complex steps and make training easier. Scalable configurations matched to the throughput, complexity, and flexibility required by each application.

matched to the throughput, complexity, and flexibility required by each application. Expert onboarding and support from Gilson's scientific and automation teams.

To learn more or speak to an expert, visit Gilson's new application center. Contact Dr. Jacqueline Rippington, [email protected], for more information about this release.

About Gilson

For more than 50 years, Gilson has been a global leader in liquid handling innovation, trusted for its PIPETMAN pipettes, automated solutions, and scientific support that empowers researchers to produce reliable, reproducible results. Gilson develops tools and technologies that help scientists advance their work with confidence.

