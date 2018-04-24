Gilt and Sarah Jessica Parker Launch SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Bridal Collection for Spring 2018

"Collaborating with Gilt on my first bridal ready-to-wear collection was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Sarah Jessica Parker. "The team there is brilliant and allowed me to be imaginative and take risks as I was designing for the non-traditional bride. It has been quite fun to play around with colors, fabrics and details to create unique pieces for all kinds of brides."

The collection, comprised of ten styles, is inspired by Parker's vision of a modern, non-traditional bride, and is designed to dress a woman for a variety of wedding milestone moments; from her bridal shower through her wedding reception. Styles offered are a unique mix of classic dresses and gowns, modern bodysuits, full skirts, and a jumpsuit. The color palette includes traditional bridal white, sleek black, plus pops of blush, poppy, light gray and blue.

Designed in collaboration with Gilt, the collection was produced in New York City using fabrics such as cashmere and stretch crepe sourced from Spain, Italy and France. Each piece is uniquely detailed featuring delicate bows, intimate cutouts, whimsical feathers, intricate embroidery and even hand-stitched beading.

"Not only is Sarah Jessica Parker's style known around the world, her point of view is one-of-a-kind," says Tom Ott, Chief Merchant of Gilt. "Sarah Jessica brings her impeccable taste and fashion sensibility to life in this collection. We think our customers will be delighted with the offering which is stylish and well-priced in the bridal category."

As part of the bridal launch, Gilt will also offer 15 exclusive styles from the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker footwear line, each of which are complementary to the bridal collection. Well known silhouettes including the Cosette and Fawn will be available in exclusive colorways and heel heights. The shoes range in size from 35 to 40, and are priced between $350 and $485.

To coincide with the bridal collection launch, Gilt City will feature offers from some of Sarah Jessica Parker's favorite places in New York City. Each offer was selected as a way to help brides prep for and celebrate the big day with highlights including, Leather Spa, Lars Nord Studio Tailoring, Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, among others.

The SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Bridal Collection ranges in price from $295 for the sleeveless bodysuit, to $2,395 for the embroidered gown, with size ranges from extra small to large for the bodysuits, and 0 to 14 for all other pieces.

The debut collection includes a custom photoshoot and an inspiration video featuring Sarah Jessica wearing select looks from the collection. For more details and to purchase from the collection, visit Gilt.com/SJP.

ABOUT GILT

Gilt, gilt.com, is an innovative online shopping retailer offering its members special access to the most inspiring lifestyle merchandise and experiences – all at exceptional prices. Gilt is a daily destination for discovery of the most coveted brands and products, including fashion and accessories for women, men, and children; home décor; unique activities in select cities and destinations; and luxury hotel stays. Gilt is part of the HBC portfolio of brands.

ABOUT SJP by SARAH JESSICA PARKER

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker is a growing contemporary label owned by Sarah Jessica Parker and partner George Malkemus III. The collection, which launched in early 2014, houses footwear, apparel, and handbags. All shoes are handcrafted in Italy, making four deliveries per year: Resort, Spring, Pre-Fall and Fall. Apparel and accessories are made proudly in the USA. SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker has two permanent store locations at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada and at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

