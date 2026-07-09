GIM Raises US$20 Million Series A as Agentic Investing Enters Live Execution

HONG KONG, BEIJING and SHANGHAI, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Investment Machine ("GIM"), an AI-native investment technology company building agentic systems for capital markets, today announced the close of its US$20 million Series A financing. The round was co-led by a leading US venture capital firm and Hony Capital, with participation from IDG Capital and existing investor Monolith Capital. The financing marks GIM's third funding round within its first year of operations.

GIM AI: Visionary Machine, Shared Prosperity.

GIM is building agentic AI systems designed to go beyond assisting investment research. The company describes this approach as a "Visionary Machine": AI systems that generate, test, and refine investment hypotheses through market data, feedback loops, and coordinated agents.

Capital markets offer a uniquely rich learning environment. Every investment hypothesis can be translated into action, and every action produces measurable feedback. Over time, this closed learning loop allows intelligent systems to sharpen judgment not by memorizing the past, but by continuously learning from the market itself.

"We believe investment AI is moving from information assistance to autonomous hypothesis generation and testing," said Jiahao Xu, founder and CEO of GIM. "GIM is building systems that can reason across market data, evaluate signals through feedback, and improve over time in real-world capital markets."

The company is advancing on two fronts: foundation models tailored to capital-market environments, and multi-agent systems that generate, validate, and evolve investment signals across coordinated reasoning layers. Its flagship paper, CogAlpha, was accepted to the ACL 2026 main conference with an Oral recommendation. The paper presents a seven-layer agent architecture that moves from raw data to actionable investment signals.

GIM's broader ambition is captured in a second phrase: Shared Prosperity. As intelligence systems compound at different rates, the company believes the defining question of the next decades will be who gets to own and harness that growth. Its long-term bet is to build products — from institutional strategies to individual-accessible vehicles — that turn self-evolving intelligence into a widely held asset, rather than a concentrated advantage.

This vision has drawn support from investors with long-term conviction in both AI and capital markets. The round brings together long-term investors with experience across artificial intelligence, financial technology, and global markets. Alongside its research efforts, GIM is also bringing AI-driven strategies and investment products into live validation across multiple asset classes and markets.

SOURCE GIM（Grace Investment Machine）