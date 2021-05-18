Gimbal Launches Frictionless Pickup for Brands Without a Mobile App

GRANVILLE, Ohio, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gimbal has expanded its On-the-Way functionality to enable location-aware pickup capabilities for brands, retailers, restaurants and venues without consumer-facing mobile applications. The new web-based feature set comes at a time when customers are more reliant on safe, frictionless pickup than ever before.

From large enterprise businesses to small and midsized merchants, the new browser-based functionality connects mobile orders placed through a brand's app or website for curbside, in-store, and drive-thru pickup. This lightweight feature cuts down on development time while retaining similar functionalities as the On-the-Way SDK, including ETA tracking and onsite arrival alerts. While the On-the-Way web app is advantageous for those without a mobile application, app-first brands can also use this experience inside of their app using a WebView.

Off-premise services have evolved quickly over the past 14 months. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 75% of consumers say they have tried curbside or buy online, pickup in-store solutions. In addition, 62% say they will continue using pickup in the future due to convenience and/or safety concerns.

Many restaurants and retailers implemented solutions to keep up with online order fulfillment during the pandemic, while others lacked the necessary resources. Bearing in mind the constraints resource-strapped brands have faced, this web app allows for a dynamic curbside experience without in-house development or engineering investment from brands.

"Organizations are drowning in digital transformation initiatives right now. They are understaffed and struggling to prioritize programs that help them keep up with the competition and consumer expectations," said Matthew Russo, Gimbal's COO. "Our goal is to build best-in-class solutions that help our customers get up and running quickly while simultaneously providing an incredible experience to their end customers."

While app adoption has been on the rise over the months of the pandemic, not every consumer will download the mobile application of every brand they interact with. Understanding this bottleneck, Gimbal's latest release will use the location permissions available from mobile web browsers to deliver real-time updates on when customers are in transit to pick up an order and when they have arrived on site.

Larger retailers may have been quicker to pull the levers, but the growth opportunity for midsize businesses that haven't yet embraced click-and-collect is tremendous. The On-the-Way web app is a true out-of-the box solution that any brand can customize and integrate quickly for seamless curbside experiences.

Gimbal puts the power of location intelligence to work, enabling businesses to create frictionless experiences. Our macro- and micro-location solutions turn physical-world data into action for operators, marketers, and analysts looking to improve their omnichannel strategies. Gimbal has been named to the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 for four consecutive years and is widely recognized as a leader in location-based marketing technologies. To learn more, visit https://gimbal.com.

