Gimbal Launches Trends, Location Analytics Platform Delivering Physical World Insights in Seconds

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gimbal - the leader in location-powered marketing and advertising solutions - launched Trends, its location and foot traffic analytics platform. Built atop the richest independent location data set in the industry, Trends arms marketers, business analysts, finance teams, municipal planners, and real estate developers with a comprehensive view of consumers' physical-world behaviors over time, enabling their organizations to make more informed business decisions.

Marketers have access to countless digital tools to understand online consumer behavior and determine what drives conversion. Yet knowing where consumers go in the physical world has historically been difficult, even though 90% of all commerce in the United States still takes place offline. With Trends, businesses have a more comprehensive view of offline consumer behavior than ever before.

Trends aggregates visitation patterns of the top brands and retailers across nearly five million unique locations. The platform then identifies and highlights shifts in market share and consumer preferences within retail, grocery, finance, QSR, and other verticals in North America. These insights can help explain regional under or over-performance, effectiveness of competitive efforts, impact of marketing campaigns, OOH efforts, or inform planning for new site development.

Trends enables marketers to refine their analysis by date range, region, state, brand category, sub-category, and more, all in real-time via web-based dashboards. This granularity allows teams to dig deep into the types of activities consumers engage in prior to and after visiting a specific location, as well as the places they have high and low affinity for. Trends also surfaces how seasonal patterns impact dwell-time and frequency of visitation, ultimately allowing marketers to use the data for the purposes of planning, targeting, attribution, and more.

"Our goal at Gimbal is to build powerful technology that bridges the gap between the online and offline worlds. Trends empowers businesses to understand not only what happened in the past - but why. It also helps them make more informed decisions about what is likely to happen in the future and the actions they should take to reach consumers more effectively." said Matthew Russo, COO of Gimbal.

Consumers expect a seamless and personalized experience across all touchpoints. Today, with the launch of Gimbal Trends, marketers are able to uncover the insights they need to meet and exceed those expectations.

