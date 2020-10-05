Gimbal's On-the-Way SDK Creates Curbside Efficiencies for Retailers and Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimbal announced today the launch of its On-the-Way SDK, a real-time solution connecting mobile orders with in-store, curbside, and drive-thru pickup options. This is an enhanced and optimized version of Gimbal's core enterprise-grade Location SDK, widely adopted by the top brands and retailers with brick-and-mortar locations.

The past seven months have witnessed exponential technological advancement. Buy Online Pickup In-Store (BOPIS), curbside, and other contactless solutions have opened up an entirely new wave of convenience and safety that customers have come to expect from retailers, restaurants, grocery stores, and more. These conveniences also offer great cost savings for brick-and-mortar stores. According to Target CEO Brian Cornell, when a customer orders online and uses BOPIS, costs are reduced by approximately 90%. Other major players like Home Depot, Walmart, Panera, and Chipotle have implemented solutions, but Gimbal's On-the-Way SDK fills in the gaps.

"Brands were implementing BOPIS and curbside prior to the pandemic, but what became undoubtedly clear is the rate at which these niceties were becoming necessities. We seized the opportunity to enhance our location technology to more seamlessly integrate with a store's server-side operations to turn possibilities into realities. On-the-Way alleviates a lot of the manual processes from an operational and consumer-facing standpoint," said Ryan Nabors, Sr. Director Location Platform & Partnerships.

Enhanced functionalities include real-time APIs via Order Mode and Arrival Mode. With Order Mode, real-time order and location data are sent to a store's back-of-house system to increase operational efficiencies. Arrival Mode notifies staff when customers are on the way, down the road, or even what spot they have parked in if Gimbal beacons are deployed in store lots.

"Not only are consumers downloading more apps, but their usage has risen significantly – growing 40% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2020. Add that to the expected click-and-collect sales of $58.52 billion this year, and you've hit a goldmine opportunity to take advantage of what's possible with mobile and the current state," added Liz Weinsten, Gimbal's Director of Marketing.

Gimbal has further plans to integrate their On-the-Way SDK real-time APIs with other tech partners by the end of the year with additional improvements along the way.

Gimbal translates location data into intent, measurement, and insights to help organizations transform their businesses, maximize marketing relevance, and humanize messaging for consumers. Gimbal is headquartered in Los Angeles and provides advertising and marketing technologies to the world's leading brands and retailers interested in understanding the physical world.

