Gimborn USA Announces Strategic Distribution Partnerships

The exclusive partnership between Gimborn and each distributor provides coverage for the Simply Kind Hearted pet treat brand across the West Coast, Pacific Northwest, Midwest, West South Central, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast regions of the United States. Distribution coverage throughout Canada is nationwide.

"It is my pleasure to announce that Simply Kind Hearted cat and dog treats can support pet parents throughout the United States with good taste and good nutrition that pet parents are seeking. Each distributor we partnered with offers strong support for our business and has lasting relationships with retailers in the pet industry," said Timothy McMahon, Gimborn USA, Inc. V.P. of Sales.

The Simply Kind Hearted brand is owned by Gimborn USA, Inc., which is a subsidiary of German-based H. von Gimborn GmbH. Gimborn brands have been trusted by pet parents all over Europe for decades. Every product is supported by over 55 years of research and experience. The company complies with all standards defined by AAFCO and FDA and boasts a world-class research and development facility in Germany.

Simply Kind Hearted. Unconditionally Kind. 50% Treat. 50% Supplement. 100% Love.

Distributors and retailers are welcome to contact Timothy McMahon ([email protected]) or Anette Mardiroussian ([email protected]) for any sales support.

SOURCE Gimborn

Related Links

https://www.simplykindhearted.com/

