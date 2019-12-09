Gimdow to Release the World's Best No-Install Smart Lock

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home security company Gimdow will be launching its Peel and Stick Retrofit Smart Lock on Indiegogo on December 10.

Gimdow is the world's first smart lock that doesn't require dismantling your current door lock. It does not need an additional Wi-Fi bridge component for full smartphone access and control. It comes with a digital keypad for access with a code, if preferred, and allows you to use your current key as a backup.

Feature Highlights:

Peel and Stick install using the strongest removable adhesive. Screws option available without having to dismantle the existing door look.

Works with virtually all American and European locks, including conjoined and fission locks.

Hack-proof Bluetooth AES 128-bit encryption security

Anti-peep passcode keypad entry

Battery-powered (4 AA), rated for 300 days or 3,000 times of use

Control from anywhere using a smartphone

Full user management and activity log

Installs in less than 10 minutes.

Gimdow is EU CE and U.S. FCC certified and has been rated for 100,000 cycles.

About Gimdow

"Existing smart locks are great for homeowners - but what about renters? I saw a need for a smart lock that could be easily installed and removed for people who can't take apart their existing lock or cause any permanent damage to the door," says CEO and inventor, Eric Yi. "That's where the idea for Gimdow's peel-and-stick installation came from. It's just as secure as August or Nest x Yale, but you can install it in minutes and remove it without anyone ever knowing it was there. Apartments, dorms, offices, even Airbnbs -- we wanted to make smart locks accessible to everyone, regardless of their living situation."

Gimdow Smart Lock will be available for Indiegogo pre-orders on December 10. The first 500 orders can get the Gimdow for $79 (60% off MSRP) with free U.S. shipping for a limited time and will be shipped in time for Christmas delivery.

A limited quantity of samples are available for product review and features. For sample requests and additional product information, please contact tess@rainfactory.com. You can also visit gimdowsmartlock.com,

