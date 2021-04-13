Gimmal achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is an integral part in delivering solutions our clients could trust and feel safe using. Tweet this

Gimmal's audit confirms the criteria set forth by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) has been met to provide adequate:

Security that ensures systems and data are protected against unauthorized access and other factors that could compromise confidentiality, integrity availability, and privacy

Availability so that systems are readily available for use and operation

Processing integrity to make certain systems process in a timely, accurate, and authorized manner

Confidentiality for information delegated as confidential to have appropriate protections

Privacy for any personal information collected that will be used, retained, disclosed, and disposed of

"As an information governance company, our mission is to reduce risks associated with the mis-management of information," states Gimmal's President and Chief Strategy Officer, Chris Caplinger, "and we take pride in creating secure and private environments for all of our clients."

"Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is an integral part in continuing to deliver solutions our clients could trust and feel safe using." says Gimmal's Director of Information Technology, Charlie Price.

About Gimmal

Gimmal's information governance solutions have been helping clients take control of their information for over 18 years by combating risks associated with critical business information and enabling the ability to control content sprawl, reduce high infrastructure costs, and locate appropriate information when needed. Gimmal's software helps streamline discovery, migration, governance, and compliance of information without impacting end users. Learn more about Gimmal's information governance offerings at https://www.gimmal.com/

SOURCE Gimmal, LLC

Related Links

https://www.gimmal.com/

