Gimmal Announces eDiscovery and Data Governance Capabilities for Microsoft Teams

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, a Houston-based provider of information governance and compliance software, is pleased to announce the extension of its Gimmal Discover solution, which now offers data governance and eDiscovery for Microsoft Teams.

Gimmal Discover helps businesses locate, classify, and manage critical data to mitigate privacy risks and protect sensitive information. With this extended Microsoft 365 support, Gimmal Discover makes it easy for clients to search and report on channels, messages, and/or file content in Microsoft Teams.