Gimmal Announces Partnership with Laserfiche to Combine Physical Records Management Tracking and Digital Integration Capabilities

News provided by

Gimmal, LLC

09 Oct, 2023, 10:02 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal, the market's only end-to-end information governance platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with Laserfiche, the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, to provide unified search capabilities of both physical and electronic content in one centralized system.

Continue Reading

This partnership brings together Gimmal and Laserfiche's existing physical and digital features into one seamless solution, providing management of physical documents while making those records available to search and view digitally for more efficient, on-demand retrieval.

The Gimmal Physical™ records management system complements Laserfiche by providing robust management of the complete lifecycle of physical records, including barcode tracking, space management and disposition processing. By leveraging Gimmal Physical with Laserfiche, organizations cut down burdensome costs, as well as reduce their exposure to inconsistent compliance and inaccurate auditing practices.

"Gimmal values our relationship with Laserfiche to help address the need for our mutual enterprise and government customers to manage the complete lifecycle of their information and records, whether physical or electronic," said Kurt Thies, Vice President of Gimmal Physical, formerly Infolinx.

"Laserfiche is committed to providing innovative tools to simplify business processes and information governance enterprise-wide," said Kurt Rapelje, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Laserfiche. "We're excited to partner with Gimmal to offer a solution that supports organizations' ability to track and manage information, whether physical or digital, in-house or off-site."

Both industry leaders are sponsoring this year's annual ARMA InfoCon event in Detroit, Michigan from Oct. 9-11, 2023, and will be co-hosting a live webinar, "Dismantling the Dysfunction: Reinforcing Trust, Confidence, and Accuracy in Records Management" on Nov. 9, 2023.

About Gimmal

Gimmal is Information Governance, Simplified. As the market's only end-to-end information governance software platform, Gimmal helps enterprises and government agencies tackle their most complex, mission-critical information governance challenges at scale across the full information lifecycle. From information classification to migration, and data discovery to remediation, learn more about Gimmal's comprehensive information governance solutions at www.gimmal.com

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise. Connect with Laserfiche at www.laserfiche.com.

SOURCE Gimmal, LLC

Also from this source

Information Governance Leaders Gimmal and Kindato Partner Together with Migration-as-a-Service (MaaS) Solution, Allowing Seamless Transition from Legacy ECM Systems into the Microsoft Ecosystem

Information Governance Leaders Gimmal and Kindato Partner Together with Migration-as-a-Service (MaaS) Solution, Allowing Seamless Transition from Legacy ECM Systems into the Microsoft Ecosystem

Gimmal LLC, the market's only end-to-end information governance platform, has teamed up with Kindato Corp, a trailblazer in Microsoft 365 information ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.