Gimmal completes acquisition of Infolinx, expands its physical records management capabilities

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, a leading provider of information governance software and solutions, has announced the acquisition of Infolinx, which will bring enhanced physical records management capabilities to Gimmal's industry-leading records management solution, Gimmal Records Management. From one secure platform, enterprises can seamlessly classify, manage, track, audit, and govern the full lifecycle of records and information, from paper documents to digital files.

With this addition to the company's growing portfolio, Gimmal will now offer as part of its Gimmal Physical Records solution:

Warehouse and space management

Migrations of physical records from legacy systems

Asset tracking

Integration with third-party storage vendors

"We are excited to announce the addition of Infolinx's market-leading physical records management solution to Gimmal's portfolio," states Mark Johnson, Gimmal's Chief Executive Officer. "In conjunction with our acquisition of ECM Wise last month, we can now offer full migrations of electronic and physical records from legacy systems."

Infolinx represents the second acquisition for Gimmal in the past two months, focused on accelerating its growth and expanding its product suite to provide clients with a more comprehensive set of records management and information governance capabilities. In October 2020, Gimmal acquired ECM Wise, a leading provider of enterprise content management and migration solutions.

To learn more about Gimmal Physical Records features, visit www.gimmal.com/gimmal-physical-records-management.

Madison Park Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Gimmal on this transaction. DecisionPoint served as the exclusive financial advisor to Infolinx on this transaction.

About Gimmal

Gimmal provides the solutions organizations need to find information, govern content, improve business processes, and ensure information is in compliance with business requirements, no matter where it is stored. Gimmal software automates processes, helps achieve interoperability between SharePoint® and SAP®, centralizes policy for legacy systems, and improves productivity across your organization at the lowest possible cost. Learn more about Gimmal's information governance offerings at https://www.gimmal.com/.

About Infolinx

Since 1987, Infolinx has created and deployed records and information management software, enabling global organizations to successfully manage and protect their most important physical records. Infolinx applies a consultative, forward-thinking approach to build a solution that meets the compliance and information governance needs of today's highly regulated landscape. Learn more about Infolinx at https://www.infolinx.com/.

SOURCE Gimmal, LLC

