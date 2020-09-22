Gimmal earns key government milestone to support government customers with FedRAMP solution

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, a Houston-based provider of information governance and compliance software, has now made it much easier for government customers to grant a FedRAMP ATO for a cloud deployment of Gimmal Records Management. By being deployed on Project Hosts' Federal Private Cloud (FPC) FedRAMP-authorized Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Gimmal Records Management inherits 86% of the controls required for FedRAMP compliance.

Gimmal has just completed the Project Hosts' FedRAMP validation process, where Gimmal and Project Hosts ensure that all required application-level controls have been implemented. Gimmal's offerings include providing a System Security Plan (SSP) that describes how all application-level controls are implemented and any evidence of implementation that is requested.

This milestone is a major accomplishment for Gimmal on its mission to provide a secure information governance solution where government customers can take control of their information, respond to records management needs, and achieve compliance.

"We are excited to offer a FedRAMP solution to our government customers," says Mark Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at Gimmal. "This provides a secure, compliant, and rapid implementation approach to managing records and information."

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

NARA Universal Electronic Records Management Compliance

Launch of the new file analysis tool, Gimmal Altitude

New Drop Zones capabilities for Gimmal Content Governance

Upcoming launch of Gimmal Records Management 5.0

To learn more about Gimmal's FedRAMP offering, visit https://www.gimmal.com/federal-records-management

About Gimmal: Gimmal allows users to take control of their information with software that discovers, captures, manages, governs, and archives information so you can focus on your core mission. Gimmal software allows you to fully manage the lifecycle of content in SharePoint, Office 365, box, SAP, and other platforms. Learn more at https://www.gimmal.com/

SOURCE Gimmal LLC

Related Links

https://www.gimmal.com

