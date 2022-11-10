Gimmal Honored as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in 18th Annual Aggie 100™

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal, the market's only end-to-end information governance platform, is pleased to announce it has been ranked among the top 100 companies from around the world selected for the 18th annual Aggie 100™, which honors the fastest-growing companies founded or led by former Texas A&M University students.

The Aggie 100 is founded and sponsored by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University. Honorees are evaluated against a competitive set of leadership and growth criteria, including the highest compound annual growth rates from 2019 to 2021, ranked and analyzed by third-party firm, PKF Texas.

Gimmal was ranked as one of the Aggie 100's fastest-growing companies with a compound annual growth rate of nearly 38%. Tweet this

Celebrating 20 years in business, Gimmal was ranked as an Aggie 100 honoree this year with a compound annual growth rate of nearly 38%.

"Gimmal is thrilled to be included in this year's Aggie 100. Making the list in 2022 is the result of years of hard work by our outstanding team. It is a humbling experience because of the quality of the companies that make the list. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Gimmal for this honor," said David Quackenbush, Executive Vice President and Chairman at Gimmal, and Texas A&M University 1984 graduate.

"Now in its 18th year, the Aggie 100™ continues to reset the standard for recognizing and celebrating the best of our Aggie entrepreneurs across the globe. These 100 companies and their Aggie founders and leaders have proven their determination for success, and we're excited to welcome them to the Aggie 100 family. This year saw our second-highest number of applications ever, indicating just how competitive these rankings have become. This 18th class of the Aggie 100 represents the cream that has truly risen to the top, and we're honored to be a part of their company's story and success," said Blake Petty '98, executive director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.

A complete list of current and past Aggie 100 companies can be viewed at aggie100.com.

About Gimmal

Gimmal is information governance, simplified. As the market's only end-to-end information governance software platform, Gimmal helps enterprises and government agencies tackle their most complex, mission-critical information governance challenges at scale across the full information lifecycle. From information classification to migration, and data discovery to remediation, learn more about Gimmal's comprehensive information governance solutions at www.gimmal.com.

SOURCE Gimmal, LLC