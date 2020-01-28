Gimme Announces Major Upgrade of Flagship DEX Adapter with Gimme Key Pro

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme , whose technology helps food service and grocery store delivery operators automate merchandising, announced today the upcoming release of Gimme Key Pro, the company's wireless data exchange (DEX) adapter designed for companies and resellers that deliver short-shelf-life products to grocery and convenience stores.

Gimme Key Pro will offer a range of new features specifically engineered for the direct store delivery (DSD) market. Chief among these is the ability to recharge with an expected lifetime over two times that of the original Gimme Key. Other features include an upgraded, ultra-durable rugged design, a battery life indicator to provide advance notice of low battery, and a software development kit with extensive documentation and coding sandboxes.

"As Gimme Key approaches its fifth year in the DEX space, we're giving it a complete overhaul that reflects what we've learned about our customers and their users over time," said Cory Hewett, CEO of Gimme. "Not only will Gimme Key Pro address the wants and needs of users better than ever before, it will also reflect a major investment in new developer-focused materials that make the hardware exceedingly simple to integrate."

Gimme Key Pro is expected to ship to customers on or before January 1, 2021. In regard to the original version, Gimme will accommodate any size order until February 28, 2020, when production ends. After that date, orders will continue to be filled until warehouse inventory is exhausted.

Gimme will continue its support of the original version in accordance with its warranty and will work with customers to integrate the upgraded Gimme Key Pro into their product portfolios.

"End users and VARs alike will recognize the rugged design enhancements and expanded battery life capabilities of Gimme Key Pro," said Hewett. "The investment in our underlying system architecture is why we are the industry leader in wireless DEX. The new Gimme Key Pro is a significant milestone in the continued innovation and development of many more best in class products over the next decade."

About Gimme

Gimme helps food service and grocery delivery operators automate merchandising. The company's technology provides management for operators of grocery, convenience, vending machines, micro markets, and office coffee, helping them deliver amazing customer experiences. Gimme's use of artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning technologies impacts not only their own products and services, but also how the unattended retail industry operates. The technology provides machine status data to help operators focus on cash accountability and inventory tracking to reduce stockouts, accelerate warehousing and restocking, and streamline product planning. The company's hardware product, the Gimme Key, is now the #1 wireless DEX adapter for direct store delivery, using Bluetooth Low Energy technology, replacing outdated legacy handhelds previously used in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.vending.ai or connect with Gimme on Twitter .

