Gimme Appoints Cecil Ledesma VP of Strategic Partnerships

ATLANTA, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme, whose solutions transform the way companies service micro markets, vending, and grocery delivery operations, today announces the hiring of Cecil Ledesma as VP of Strategic Partnerships. Ledesma will focus on expanding existing relationships as well as bringing in new strategic partners to further accelerate the Gimme's reach in the micro market and vending industries. Additionally, Ledesma will be responsible for developing collaborative relationships and strategic alignment with potential partners and customers.

"Cecil's energy is contagious, and his sales and business operations experience and sales savvy set him apart from anyone in the industry," said Evan Jarecki, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer for Gimme.

Ledesma commented, "It is an incredible time in our industry with momentum growing in high-touch retail-like convenience that micro markets afford, and the opportunity to take automated retail to the next level with Gimme's unique technology and incredible customer service is exciting."

A vending and cashless industry veteran, Cecil Ledesma brings more than 30 years of experience in sales and successfully establishing effective relationships and partner strategies. Prior to Gimme, Ledesma spent 20+ years at USA Technologies, holding several leadership positions, including Vice President of Regional Account Sales and Regional Sales Director. In those roles, Cecil built the most successful sales team in company history, fomented a new culture of winning, sustained 20 percent annual sales growth for five consecutive years, and increased customer base by over 44% . Ledesma holds a BA in Business Administration from Miriam College and studied at the Ateneo de Manila University. Ledesma is also a Certified Tennis Professional and highly skilled tennis player, rated with a professional ranking on the Professional Tennis Registry since 2003.

About Gimme

Gimme transforms the way companies service micro markets, vending, and grocery by automatically identifying products, their placement, and inventory levels using computer vision verified by humans. Gimme's software and wireless hardware eliminates errors and manual effort from warehouse staff and route drivers. Gimme empowers Route drivers to focus on delivering amazing customer experiences, and operators to focus on cash accountability, inventory tracking, and machine status data. Gimme's solutions prevent stockouts, accelerate warehousing and restocking, and streamline product planning. For more information, visit http://www.vending.ai or connect with Gimme on Twitter.

Contact:

Paulette Brown

Carabiner Communications

+1 770.577.3881

Pbrown@carabinercomms.com

SOURCE Gimme Vending

Related Links

http://www.vending.ai

