Gimme Co-Founders Cory Hewett & Evan Jarecki Named in Automatic Merchandiser's 40 Under 40 Award Winners

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme, whose technology helps food service and grocery store delivery operators automate merchandising, today announced its Co-Founders Cory Hewett & Evan Jarecki have been named winners in Automatic Merchandiser's Inaugural 40 Under 40 award.

This year, Automatic Merchandiser magazine, along with its sister brand, VendingMarketWatch.com, launched its inaugural 40 Under 40 Awards program, which recognizes young professionals who are making a difference in the convenience services industry. Both Hewett & Jarecki received this new and notable honor.

"The team at Automatic Merchandiser is proud to present this year's and first-ever 40 Under 40 honorees," said editor Nick Montano. "These individuals have shown a commitment to their companies, their customers and the industry at large. All of the nominees were in fact outstanding, so we look forward to continuing this esteemed recognition program next year."

"We have big shoes to fill as the influence of our generation grows, and it's needed now more than ever with the pace the world is changing," said Cory Hewett, CEO and Co-Founder of Gimme. "We are honored to be recognized by the industry we greatly respect and service every day. We will continue to do our best to deliver revolutionary technology and innovation to the vending, micro market and office coffee service industries in the future."

To be eligible for this award, candidates had to be 39 years old or younger as of June 30, 2021, and working in the vending, micro market, or office coffee service fields. Nominations were accepted from all industry segments, including operators, product and equipment distributors, brokers, machine manufacturers, technology and payment system providers, and CPG companies, among others.

More than 100 nominations for the first annual 40 Under 40 Awards were submitted. A selection panel consisting of Automatic Merchandiser's editorial and executive team studied the nominees and met to select the 40 Under 40 Class of 2021.

About Gimme

Gimme builds advanced hardware and software to help food service and grocery delivery operators automate merchandising. The company's technology provides management for operators of grocery, convenience, vending machines, micro markets, and office coffee, helping them deliver amazing customer experiences. Gimme's use of artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning technologies impacts not only its own products and services, but also how the unattended retail industry operates. The technology provides machine status data to help operators focus on cash accountability and inventory tracking to reduce stockouts, accelerate warehousing and restocking, and streamline product planning. The company's hardware product, the Gimme Key, is now the #1 wireless DEX adapter for direct store delivery, using Bluetooth Low Energy technology and replacing previous outdated legacy handhelds. For more information, visit http://www.vending.ai or connect with Gimme on Twitter .

About Automatic Merchandiser

Automatic Merchandiser, a 50-year-old trade publication, and VendingMarketWatch.com are B2B media brands owned by Endeavor Business Media LLC. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, EBM was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events, and marketing solutions. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the accounting, aviation, dental, facilities maintenance and fire and public safety; along with design engineering, buildings and construction, energy, manufacturing, industrial and technology; as well as medical, securities, laser, lighting, oil and gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water and wastewater markets. For more information, visit endeavorbusinessmedia.com .

