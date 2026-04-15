Gimme Credit Launches European High Yield Credit Research Service Expanding Its Global Coverage of Widely Held, Liquid Corporate Bonds

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Credit, a leading independent provider of corporate bond research and recommendations, today announced the launch of its European High Yield Research Service, expanding its global coverage and deepening its commitment to delivering timely, independent and actionable credit analysis to investors around the world.

A team of senior analysts with decades of experience following European and UK credits will complete the company's global research group, adding to its coverage of the U.S. and Emerging Markets. Gimme Credit has been a trusted source for thousands of banks, brokers, investment managers and financial advisors since 1994.

"Corporate bond markets are expanding as issuers seek more leverage for growth and investors seek total return," said Cedric Rimaud, Director of European Research. "The markets across Europe, however, are not homogeneous. Our credit analysis and investment recommendations rely on our longstanding knowledge of individual issuers."

"I am excited about this new service," said Arthur Rosenzweig, Gimme Credit's CEO, "and I am proud of our independence, the depth of our research, and our bold investment recommendations in the service of our clients."

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Gimme Credit provides independent corporate bond research and data to aid investors and traders with critical and timely insights into an organization's investment potential. Since 1994, customers have relied on our decisive buy/sell recommendations to provide in-depth guidance when determining which fixed-income securities offer the most opportunity. Gimme Credit's clients include brokerage firms, corporations, financial advisors, investment managers and traders.

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