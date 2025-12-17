Gimme Credit's Dave Novosel on How the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Set the Stage for Today's Media Industry Reckoning

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Credit Senior Bond Analyst Dave Novosel, CFA, has published a series of in-depth analyses examining how the 2022 WarnerMedia–Discovery merger reshaped the media industry and set the stage for the current wave of strategic breakups, takeover bids, and elevated credit risk across the sector. Novosel's insights have been widely cited by leading financial and business media, including The New York Times, Barron's, Business Insider, Reuters, and IFR, as investors seek clarity on the evolving media landscape.

According to Novosel, the current environment surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Netflix, and Paramount Skydance is the predictable outcome of elevated leverage, the secular decline of linear television, and the capital-intensive streaming model.

Warner Bros. Discovery today consists of three businesses moving in very different directions. The Networks segment continues to deteriorate, with sharp revenue, subscriber, and advertising declines. Studios have delivered strong but volatile results driven by theatrical success, while Streaming continues to add subscribers and improve margins despite pressure on average revenue per user.

Since the merger, WBD has reduced debt by nearly $20 billion, yet leverage remains elevated at roughly 4.0x. This has constrained strategic flexibility and heightened bondholder risk, particularly given plans to split the company in mid-2026. Under that structure, existing bondholders are likely to remain exposed to the declining Networks business while new debt is senior secured.

Strategic interest from Paramount Skydance and, ultimately, Netflix underscores both the value of WBD's assets and the financial strain created by the original merger structure. Novosel concludes that Warner Bros. Discovery's journey from merger to breakup encapsulates the broader media industry reckoning now underway.

Per Novosel, "While the Netflix bid for WBD was surprising to many, including ourselves, the elevated Paramount offer was not. Furthermore, the saga may continue as higher bids are certainly possible".

