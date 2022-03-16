Gimme Partners with Google Cloud Platform

Gimme Implements Google Cloud Into Technology Lineup, Providing Faster Data Handling & Accelerated Mobile App Innovation

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme, whose technology helps food service and grocery store delivery operators automate merchandising, today announced that it is migrating exclusively to Google Cloud. The technology will be used in Gimme VMS, software designed to help warehouse staff and route drivers maintain accurate product inventories.

Gimme will implement Google Cloud's BigQuery, AI Infrastructure, and Kubernetes Engine, all of which improve efficiencies and increase data handling to provide a better customer experience. The migration will include:

BigQuery: a serverless, highly scalable, and cost-effective multi-cloud data warehouse with built-in machine learning capabilities designed for business agility, will provide Gimme customers faster report loading and seamless integrations, as well as third-party reporting tools.

a serverless, highly scalable, and cost-effective multi-cloud data warehouse with built-in machine learning capabilities designed for business agility, will provide Gimme customers faster report loading and seamless integrations, as well as third-party reporting tools.

for higher, long-term uptime and stability. Google Kubernetes Engine: Open-source container-orchestration system for automating computer application deployment, scaling, and management. Gimme will utilize Kubernetes for powering fast and stable deployments of server applications.

"This is an exciting development for us as we move to Google Cloud and ramp up our power for faster development," said Cory Hewett, Co-Founder and CEO of Gimme. "These new tools, especially Kubernetes Engine, eliminate many internal DevOps responsibilities from our team. This reduced technical overhead allows us to move faster on our development priorities that customers really care about. This move also allows us to use other Google Cloud products along our path of computer vision development, expanding the use of AI across our platform and increasing the speed in our data handling—which is a win for both us and our customer base."

Designed to provide an easy transition from legacy VMS systems, Gimme VMS implements AI and computer vision to increase sales from optimized merchandising at the point of sale and reduce stockouts. This brings unprecedented efficiency as a mobile-first application for iOS devices.

"After Gimme switched to Google Cloud, we noticed the increased speed in our money room when we're doing our daily counts," said Gimme customer Brook Olson with Snacks Plus Vending, who has implemented Google Cloud. "This is great!"

Gimme VMS is device agnostic, with native apps for smartphones and tablets, as well as native support for Windows PC. It also works with telemeters and Gimme Keys to process information in real time as it receives it. Gimme VMS uses live field data to provide greater accuracy and control over product inventory in multiple warehouses and ensures stable operation when offline.

"Google Cloud is twice as powerful, with many more tools for automating our own infrastructure," added Gimme CEO Hewett. "This will make it faster for our customers to see new improvements in VMS and Field."

To learn more about the Gimme or to place an order, please visit our website .

About Gimme

Gimme builds advanced hardware and software to help food service and grocery delivery operators automate merchandising. The company's technology provides management for operators of grocery, convenience, vending machines, micro markets, and office coffee, helping them deliver amazing customer experiences. Gimme's use of artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning technologies impacts not only its own products and services, but also how the unattended retail industry operates. The technology provides machine status data to help operators focus on cash accountability and inventory tracking to reduce stockouts, accelerate warehousing and restocking, and streamline product planning. The company's hardware product, the Gimme Key, is now the #1 wireless DEX adapter for direct store delivery, using Bluetooth Low Energy technology and replacing previous outdated legacy handhelds. For more information, visit http://www.vending.ai or connect with Gimme on Twitter .

