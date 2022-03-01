Gimme Receives Notice of Allowance for Patent Covering Use of Mobile Reporting Devices in a DSD Environment

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme , whose technology helps food service and grocery store delivery operators automate merchandising, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for its patent application, serial number 16/852734, directed to the use of mobile reporting devices in a DSD environment.

The newly allowed patent claims cover the use of the Gimme Key Pro, the company's wireless data exchange (DEX) adapter, in direct store delivery (DSD) applications. These DSD applications include the delivery of short-shelf-life products to grocery and convenience stores.

"This is a substantial landmark for Gimme, and we are grateful to our loyal customers who have supported us and championed our technology along this journey," said Cory Hewett, CEO and Co-Founder of Gimme. "We are extremely pleased with the United States Patent and Trademark Office's allowance that helps us add value to our current Gimme Key Pro customers and continue in our path to other significant technology breakthroughs in the future."

As a company that is leading initiatives to help transform and revolutionize what has been a very traditional industry, Gimme initiated a unique engineering approach when developing the Gimme Key Pro, with an aim to make it well-suited for global DSD brands. Unique features include:

Fastest DEX transfer times, compared to both the previous generation Gimme device and competitive devices

Company-estimated 5x longer lifespan than cabled options

The development of the Gimme Key Pro involved a major investment in new developer-focused materials that makes the hardware incredibly easy to integrate, along with other research and development efforts undertaken by Gimme's technology team over the past 12 months. Gimme Key Pro supports Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) 5.0 compliant for smart applications and works with devices running iOS™, Windows, or Android.

Gimme builds advanced hardware and software to help food service and grocery delivery operators automate merchandising. The company's technology provides management for operators of grocery, convenience, vending machines, micro markets, and office coffee, helping them deliver amazing customer experiences. Gimme's use of artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning technologies impacts not only its own products and services, but also how the unattended retail industry operates. The technology provides machine status data to help operators focus on cash accountability and inventory tracking to reduce stockouts, accelerate warehousing and restocking, and streamline product planning. The company's hardware product, the Gimme Key, is now the #1 wireless DEX adapter for direct store delivery, using Bluetooth Low Energy technology and replacing previous outdated legacy handhelds. For more information, visit http://www.vending.ai or connect with Gimme on Twitter .

