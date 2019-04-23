Gimme Vending Wins Automatic Merchandiser's Product of the Year Award

ATLANTA, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme , whose solutions transform the way companies service micro markets, vending, and grocery delivery operations, today announced that the company took the No. 1 spot in the Automatic Merchandiser 2019 Readers' Choice New Product of the Year Award Technology category.

Every year Automatic Merchandiser asks its readers to identify their favorite, most-requested or best-selling products in the convenience service industry. The items submitted to this competition range from the newest technology to consumers' favorite new snacks and beverages.

There were nearly 500 readers who voted in this year's survey in only a two-week period for their favorites in 10 categories. The 2019 Reader's Choice Products of the Year Award winners are a good representation of what's trending, what are the favorites and the best new technologies. The winners successfully responded to their customers' desires and market trends and represent the most liked, creative, and innovative products.

Named champion in the technology category, Gimme's progressive new Markets app is purpose-built specifically to service and manage micro markets, allowing drivers to inventory markets twice as fast as ever before, even in areas without a cell signal. Whether route drivers are servicing vending machines, micro markets, or both, the new app saves time by allowing them to use the same device to service their entire route. In fact, the time it takes to fully inventory a micro market is decreased by over 50 percent, with Nanomarkets taking less than 15 minutes to inventory.

"It is a fantastic honor to have our new Markets app named Product of the Year in our industry, recognizing the market leadership position it is quickly establishing," said Evan Jarecki, Co-Founder and CCO of Gimme. "We want to thank everyone who voted for our product and recognize our team as they are the backbone of our success. We feel this product is successfully transforming how micro markets are managed and are beyond excited about its ability to address the needs of our industry's current and future growth in micro markets," added Cory Hewett, Co-Founder and CEO of Gimme.

About Automatic Merchandiser

Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch's mission is to facilitate the success and growth of the vending, micro market and office coffee service (OCS) industry by reporting on industry issues and providing actionable insight, future trending and "hands-on" information regarding products, technology, industry and operations management.

About Gimme

Gimme transforms the way companies service micro markets, vending, and grocery by automatically identifying products, their placement, and inventory levels using computer vision verified by humans. Gimme's software and wireless hardware eliminates errors and manual effort from warehouse staff and route drivers. Gimme empowers Route drivers to focus on delivering amazing customer experiences, and operators to focus on cash accountability, inventory tracking, and machine status data. Gimme's solutions prevent stockouts, accelerate warehousing and restocking, and streamline product planning. For more information, visit http://www.vending.ai or connect with Gimme on Twitter.

Contact:

Paulette Brown

Carabiner Communications

+1 770.577.3881

Pbrown@carabinercomms.com

SOURCE Gimme Vending

Related Links

http://www.gimmevending.com

