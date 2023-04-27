PARIS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Be In Meta, an innovative platform for virtual concerts, celebrates the resounding success of Gims and Dadju's concert premiere that took place last night in our metaverse. The event attracted thousands of spectators, reflecting the buzz around this unique musical experience.

Gims and Dadju’s concert premiere in the Be In Meta metaverse triumphs.

Gims and Dadju carried out breathtaking performances, captivating fans in the metaverse. A highlight of the concert was when Gims surprised the audience by propelling spectator avatars into the air, creating an immersive and unforgettable experience. Participants' enthusiastic reactions quickly took over the chat, confirming the premiere's success.

The two artists warmly thanked their fans for their support and presence at the event. They also promised more surprises for the upcoming concerts organized in the Be In Meta metaverse.

Be In Meta's CEO commented on the premiere's success: "We are extremely proud of the success of this Gims and Dadju concert. This event is an important milestone for Be In Meta and confirms our ability to offer unique and captivating experiences to artists and fans. We look forward to hosting even more shows and working with other talented artists to revolutionize the world of virtual concerts."

The Be In Meta platform will continue to push innovative and creative boundaries, working with world-renowned artists to offer immersive and interactive musical experiences. Fans around the globe can look forward to exciting announcements about future concerts and new experiences from Be In Meta.

To learn more about Be In Meta and stay updated on the latest news, visit our website: www.beinmeta.com

About Be In Meta

Be In Meta is a revolutionary virtual concert platform that uses the latest technological advances to offer immersive and interactive experiences in the metaverse. In partnership with international artists, Be In Meta commits to pushing the boundaries of innovation and creating memorable musical events for fans worldwide. Thanks to its cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking vision, Be In Meta is redefining how we live and share music, providing unprecedented access to extraordinary musical experiences.

Contact:

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061706/Be_In_Meta.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936343/BEINMETA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BE IN META