Gin Market to grow by USD 6.68 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The growing demand due to the expansion of organized retailing to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gin market is expected to grow by USD 6.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period. Growing demand due to the expansion of organized retailing is notably driving the gin market. However, factors such as distribution challenges may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (standard, economy, premium, and super-premium) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gin Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The gin market share growth in the standard gin segment will be significant during the forecast period. Compared to premium gin products, which are extremely popular with consumers in the Philippines , India , the US, and Spain , Standard gin is comparatively cheap. Tanqueray, Monkey 47, GORDON'S, Beef Hendricken, Sapphire Bombay, and the Gineaters are some of the most popular standard gin brands. In addition, because of the easy availability, low costs, and accessibility to distribution channels, standard gin is available widely all over the world. A popular form of distribution channel for ordinary gin is via online trade. Furthermore, On-trade distribution, which is also called on-premises distribution, includes establishments in which customers can purchase and consume the gin. There are different types of on-trade distribution channels, namely restaurants, bars, pubs, and hotels. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%. The largest gin markets in this region are the UK, Spain , the Netherlands , Germany , Belgium , Russia , and France . UK and Spain are the top two countries, together accounting for over 60% of overall regional revenue, there is a slight concentration on the gin products market in Europe . The major players in the region's gin markets are Diageo, William Grant & Sons, Pernod Ricard, SUNTORY HOLDINGS, Bacardi, and Remy Cointreau . The growth of the market shall be driven by increasing demand for Premium and Super premium gin products, a proliferation of supermarkets, hypermarkets, or convenience stores in Eastern Europe as well as rising incomes per capita. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The gin market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Berry Bros and Rudd Ltd, Brown Forman Corp., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Durham Distillery, G and J Distillers Ltd., Heaven Hill Sales Co., Herno Gin AB, Hotaling and Co LLC, Mast Jagermeister SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Remy Cointreau SAS, San Miguel Corp., Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., Thai Beverage Plc, William Grant and Sons Ltd, and Manchester Gin.

