Gina Corena & Associates Injury Law Firm Supports Non-Profit Organization Angels of Las Vegas by Sponsoring Their First Annual Golf Tournament Today, 6/28/21

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actively supporting philanthropic organizations in the Las Vegas community is an essential component of personal injury and accident attorney Gina M. Corena's law practice Gina Corena & Associates. Volunteer work and community service strengthen Corena's mission, which is to provide excellent legal representation to injured clients while also providing support to build relationships that focus on people needing help managing additional difficulties in life.

Gina Corena & Associates

Supporting this mission is just one of the reasons that the firm chose to sponsor the first annual Angels Wings on The Green golf tournament hosted by the local Las Vegas non-profit charity Angels of Las Vegas. The event will be held today, Monday, June 28, 2021 at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas, NV with golfers teeing off at 7:15AM. All proceeds will benefit Angels of Las Vegas.

"We are proud to support an organization with such a great mission to inspire hope and uplift families from around our local Las Vegas communities who experience the crisis and impact of cancer and other serious critical illnesses. I hope that our participation in Monday's event is just the beginning of a partnership to impact lives in our local community alongside Angels of Las Vegas," says Attorney Gina M. Corena. "Our firm's mission aligns with this organization, and we are excited to be a part of the upcoming event by also sending firm representatives to the course," adds Corena.

Since its founding in 2010, Angels of Las Vegas has been committed to focusing on helping people as a support system while they navigate a diagnosis and treatment.

Through their ever-expanding professional and social service programs, Angels of Las Vegas provides adults and children affected by various types of cancer with hope, dignity, and a wide array of crucial and necessary support. Their indispensable aid programs include providing access to mental health and physical health services, toys, books, wigs for adults and children receiving cancer treatments, nutritional programs, and many more outreach wellness support and educational programs. Their goal is to support the emotional and physical challenges that disrupt the lives of so many adults and children in the Las Vegas area profoundly impacted by life-threatening diseases.

Angels of Las Vegas depends on financial donations to keep their wings flying. To join Gina Corena & Associates in supporting this great cause, please visit Angels of Las Vegas or call the law office Gina Corena & Associates at (702) 680-1111.

Related Images

las-vegas-accident-lawyer-gina-m.jpg

Las Vegas Accident Lawyer Gina M. Corena

SOURCE Gina Corena & Associates