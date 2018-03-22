STEELE, Mo., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gina R. Miller is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in recognition of her contributions to the Real Estate field.

Miller's professional title is Owner and Realtor at Executive Realty, which specializes in real estate. She brings over 20 years of experience in the field – particularly buying and selling homes, as well as extensive expertise in foreclosures and REO, to her role.

"We are a real estate company specializing in residential properties in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas," the company's website states. "For over 18 years, we have been helping families find homes in the best possible locations that fit their needs. By specializing in foreclosures, we can help you find listings that fit your budget. We also assist local clients find buyers for properties they are putting up for sale."

"Our mission is to provide our clients with complete customer satisfaction," the website continues. "We understand what our customers require when it comes to finding a neighborhood that suits them. We treat all our clients with the utmost respect and professionalism they deserve."

In addition to her work in her own real estate business, Miller serves as an Agent for Century 21 – McWaters.

"I have been helping buyers become new home owners or purchasing a larger property or perhaps downsizing – whatever their need," Miller said. "I enjoy being a part of that experience in each and every home sale or purchase."

In order to best serve her clients, Miller holds several real estate related certifications, including: Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), REO Certification by the Five Star Institute; and Certified SFS.

To further her professional development, Miller is a member of the Association of Missouri Brokers, the Women's Council of Realtors and the National Association of Professional Women, which names her as a member of its VIP Woman of the Year Circle.

When not working, Miller volunteers her time to the Veterans' Association and local community organizations. As an avid Elvis fan, she also enjoys visiting Graceland on a regular basis.

Miller dedicates this recognition to her family – including her children, Alex and Beth; her five grandchildren; her husband, Ricky; and her mother, Janiece. She also dedicates this recognition to her mentor, Laura Squires, and to the loving memory of Jackie Vires.

For more information, visit www.executiverealty.biz.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gina-r-miller-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300618440.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

