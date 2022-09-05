Ginger Beer Market Size to Grow by USD 4.08 billion with 32% Contribution from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Ginger Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.68%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global ginger beer market as a part of the global soft drinks market. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The growing demand for low-alcoholic flavored beverages among consumers is one of the key factors driving the ginger beer market growth. In addition, growing awareness about the health benefits offered by ginger beer will be one of the key ginger beer market trends supporting the market growth. However, increasing obesity rates and health-related issues will be one of the factors hampering the ginger beer market growth.

Latest market research report titled Ginger Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Ginger Beer Market Segment Highlights

Distribution Channel

Off-trade: The ginger beer market share growth by the off-trade segment will be significant during the forecast period. The majority of people prefer to shop at off-trade channels like supermarkets and convenience stores, as ginger beer varieties are available across different off-trade channels. The popularity of supermarkets and other off-trade channels is leading to higher demand for ginger beer in developing countries.

On-trade

Geography

North America: 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the ginger beer market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The rising consumer awareness about health and wellness will facilitate the ginger beer market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Ginger Beer Market Vendor Analysis

The ginger beer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing to compete in the market. This statistical study of the ginger beer market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

The ginger beer market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ginger beer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market:

BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS PTY LTD : The company offers products such as ginger beer and other carbonated beverages. The company offers ginger beer products such as Bundaberg ginger brew.

: The company offers products such as ginger beer and other carbonated beverages. The company offers ginger beer products such as Bundaberg ginger brew. Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer : The company offers ginger and exotic spices beer such as crabbies ginger beer. The company offers ginger beer products such as Crabbie's Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer.

: The company offers ginger and exotic spices beer such as crabbies ginger beer. The company offers ginger beer products such as Crabbie's Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer. Fentimans Ltd. : The company offers ginger beer products such as Fentimans' ginger beer.

: The company offers ginger beer products such as Fentimans' ginger beer. Fevertree Drinks Plc : The company offers ginger beer products such as Fever Tree ginger beer.

: The company offers ginger beer products such as Fever Tree ginger beer. Gosling Brothers Ltd. : The company offers ginger beer products such as Dark 'n Stormy.

: The company offers ginger beer products such as Dark 'n Stormy. Barritts

Brooklyn Crafted

Bruce Cost Ginger Beer

Gunsberg

Maine Root

Natrona Bottling Co.

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer

Pickett Brothers Beverage

Q Tonic LLC

RACHELS GINGER BEER

Reeds Inc.

Regatta Craft Mixers

RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd.

Zevia LLC

Ginger Beer Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ginger beer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ginger beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ginger beer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ginger beer market vendors

Ginger Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barritts, Brooklyn Crafted, Bruce Cost Ginger Beer, BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS PTY LTD, Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer, Fentimans Ltd., Fevertree Drinks Plc, Gosling Brothers Ltd., Gunsberg, Maine Root, Natrona Bottling Co., Old Jamaica Ginger Beer, Pickett Brothers Beverage, Q Tonic LLC, RACHELS GINGER BEER, Reeds Inc., Regatta Craft Mixers, RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd., and Zevia LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

