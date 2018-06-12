Ginger Elbaum Named Managing Director of E3 Consulting

DENVER, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- E3 Consulting (www.e3co.com) has selected Ginger Elbaum as Managing Director of E3, effective May 1. Ms. Elbaum joined E3 in 2007 and most recently served as the firm's Director of Operations.

Ginger Elbaum

"Ginger has been a member of E3's management team for several years, contributing her strong organizational skills and devotion to the needs of our clients and employees," said Paul Plath, President of E3 and one of its founders. "We look forward to her taking a leading role in the company's continued growth and providing exceptional services to the ever-evolving energy industry."

Ms. Elbaum has 18 years' experience providing engineering, construction and project management services to the power generation, water reclamation and industrial process sectors. At E3, she has focused on wind, solar, natural gas, coal, transmission installations and infrastructure.

Ms. Elbaum has managed a range of high-profile projects, including the Petra Nova Carbon Capture project near Houston, one of only two coal-fired power plants worldwide to use carbon capture and storage. Petra Nova, which also utilized enhanced oil recovery technology, was selected by POWER Magazine as its 2017 Power Project of the Year. She also managed the groundbreaking San Antonio Vista Ridge water pipeline project, one of the first projects in the water sector to use a public-private partnership. Vista Ridge won the Water Deal of the Year Award for 2017 from Global Water Intelligence and North American Water Deal of the Year for 2016 by IJ Global and Project Finance International.

Before joining E3, Ms. Elbaum worked in Calpine Corporation's centralized engineering group, where she provided mechanical engineering support to a fleet of over 90 natural gas-fired power plants. She also served as an on-site project engineer during power plant construction, which involved troubleshooting complex interdisciplinary engineering field issues.

Ms. Elbaum holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

CONTACT:

Mary Prendergast

Director of Marketing Communications

720-833-6344

196962@email4pr.com

About E3

E3 is a leading technical and strategic business adviser to the energy industry. Founded in 1999, the firm has headquarters in Denver and offices in the New York City metro area and Houston. E3 provides reviews of energy, industrial and public infrastructure projects for capital providers, project developers and owners, utilities and regulators. E3 is a wholly owned subsidiary of NAES Corporation, one the largest independent industrial plant operations and maintenance services companies in North America.

About NAES

NAES Corporation is an independent services company dedicated to delivering value to facilities across the power generation, oil & gas, petrochemical, pulp & paper, and manufacturing industries. The company draws on its deep experience in operations, maintenance, fabrication, construction, engineering and technical support to build, repair and operate plants that run safely, reliably and cost-effectively. In addition to E3 Consulting, the NAES family of companies includes Greenberry Industrial, Olsson Industrial Electric, NAES Power Contractors, PurEnergy and Gridforce Energy Management.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginger-elbaum-named-managing-director-of-e3-consulting-300664269.html

SOURCE E3 Consulting

Related Links

http://www.e3co.com

