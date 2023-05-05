Ginger market size to grow by USD 3.4 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by perceived health benefits associated with ginger oil - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ginger market size is set to grow by USD 3.4 billion between 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of 7.3%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ginger Market 2022-2026

The perceived health benefits associated with ginger oil, the increasing application of ginger in flavored beer, and the growing adoption of natural ingredient-based products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ginger Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Fresh Ginger



Dried Ginger



Others

Application

Food Industry



Pharmaceutical Industry



Cosmetic Industry



Others

Geography

APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

Europe



North America



South America

The market growth in the fresh ginger segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for fresh ginger in a wide range of applications in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and other industries due to its health benefits. In addition, the health benefits of consuming fresh ginger, such as maintaining oral health, easing period aches and pains, reducing nausea, and regulating blood sugar levels, drive the growth of the segment.

APAC will account for 77% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increasing use of ginger in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetics. The rising popularity of aromatherapy among consumers and the introduction of food products with ginger-derived ingredients are other factors driving the growth of the ginger market in APAC.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors

that are playing a substantial role in the market, download a sample report

Ginger Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global ginger market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Vendors in the market compete by introducing new products, expanding their presence through mergers and acquisitions, and launching marketing campaigns. Several new players are entering the market, and the number is expected to increase during the forecast period. However, the market has high exit barriers, which make it difficult for players to exit the market. Hence, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers ginger products such as jellies and candies.

- The company offers ginger products such as jellies and candies. Buderim Ginger - The company offers ginger products such as Australian Ginger Shots , Ginger Lemongrass, and Lemon Cordial 750 ml.

- The company offers ginger products such as Australian , Ginger Lemongrass, and Lemon Cordial 750 ml. Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers products such as ginger and garlic paste through Smith & Jones brand.

- The company offers products such as ginger and garlic paste through Smith & Jones brand. Floracopeia Inc. - The company offers ginger such as ginger essential oil.

- The company offers ginger such as ginger essential oil. AKO GmbH

Banyan Botanicals

BlissOfEarth

BRL Foods

Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd.

Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd.

Kingsneat Ltd.

McCormick & Co. Inc

Monterey Bay Spice Co.

NatureLoc Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Olam Group Ltd.

PHU GROTEX ERYK GROTOWSKI

Sino Nature International Co. Ltd.

SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC

The Canadian Ginger Co .

The Ginger People

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Ginger Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the perceived health benefits associated with ginger oil. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the health benefits of consuming ginger oil. Ginger oil helps in relieving stress. It is a natural relaxant oil that can be applied topically or can be inhaled to get relief from migraines, nervous tension, anxiety, depression, fatigue, mental strain, and other mental conditions. Ginger oil contains eugenol, citronella, and linalool, which help in reducing skin inflammation. Also, ginger oil can be used to alleviate bowel movement, and massaging with ginger oil provides relief from fatigue, aching muscles, sore muscles, and muscle pains. Many such health benefits have increased the demand for ginger oil, which is driving the growth of the market.

– The market is driven by the perceived health benefits associated with ginger oil. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the health benefits of consuming ginger oil. Ginger oil helps in relieving stress. It is a natural relaxant oil that can be applied topically or can be inhaled to get relief from migraines, nervous tension, anxiety, depression, fatigue, mental strain, and other mental conditions. Ginger oil contains eugenol, citronella, and linalool, which help in reducing skin inflammation. Also, ginger oil can be used to alleviate bowel movement, and massaging with ginger oil provides relief from fatigue, aching muscles, sore muscles, and muscle pains. Many such health benefits have increased the demand for ginger oil, which is driving the growth of the market. Trend – The health benefits offered by ginger beer is identified as the key trend in the market. Ginger beer is considered healthier than most carbonated beverages. Ginger root is the main ingredient of ginger beer. It has been used in foods and medicines for a variety of purposes. It contains gingerol, an active ingredient that is a natural oil and a rich source of minerals such as magnesium, manganese, potassium, copper, and vitamin B6. Regular consumption of ginger beer relieves nausea and improves digestion. It lowers the risk of cancer and offers anti-inflammatory benefits. Many such benefits drive the growth of the market in focus.

– The health benefits offered by ginger beer is identified as the key trend in the market. Ginger beer is considered healthier than most carbonated beverages. Ginger root is the main ingredient of ginger beer. It has been used in foods and medicines for a variety of purposes. It contains gingerol, an active ingredient that is a natural oil and a rich source of minerals such as magnesium, manganese, potassium, copper, and vitamin B6. Regular consumption of ginger beer relieves nausea and improves digestion. It lowers the risk of cancer and offers anti-inflammatory benefits. Many such benefits drive the growth of the market in focus. Challenge – Unhealthy price competition is identified as the major challenge in the market. Many local and regional vendors operating in the market offer ginger products at lower prices to attract customers. These players do not contribute to the market growth, as they do not have registered trademarks. This creates strong and unhealthy competition for international players, which compels them to compete with regional vendors in terms of price and quality. This negatively impacts the prices of ginger products, which, in turn, will challenge the growth of the market.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ginger Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ginger market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ginger market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ginger market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ginger market vendors

Ginger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.76 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key countries Nigeria, India, Nepal, China, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AKO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Banyan Botanicalsa, BlissOfEarth, BRL Foods, Buderim Ginger, Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Floracopeia Inc., Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd., Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd., Kingsneat Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc, Monterey Bay Spice Co., NatureLoc Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., PHU GROTEX ERYK GROTOWSKI, Sino Nature International Co. Ltd., SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, The Canadian Ginger Co., and The Ginger People Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Fresh ginger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Fresh ginger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Fresh ginger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Fresh ginger - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Fresh ginger - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dried ginger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Dried ginger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Dried ginger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Dried ginger - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Dried ginger - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Food industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Food industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Cosmetic industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Cosmetic industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cosmetic industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Cosmetic industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Cosmetic industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Nigeria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Nigeria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Nepal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Nepal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Nepal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Nepal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Nepal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 115: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

11.4 Buderim Ginger

Exhibit 119: Buderim Ginger - Overview



Exhibit 120: Buderim Ginger - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Buderim Ginger - Key offerings

11.5 Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Floracopeia Inc.

Exhibit 125: Floracopeia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Floracopeia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Floracopeia Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Monterey Bay Spice Co.

Exhibit 134: Monterey Bay Spice Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Monterey Bay Spice Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Monterey Bay Spice Co. - Key offerings

11.10 Sino Nature International Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Sino Nature International Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Sino Nature International Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Sino Nature International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC

Exhibit 140: SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC - Key offerings

11.12 The Ginger People

Exhibit 143: The Ginger People - Overview



Exhibit 144: The Ginger People - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: The Ginger People - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

