SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springfield Museums present a beloved holiday tradition, the annual Gingerbread exhibit — Gingerbread in Wonderland — open now through January 3, 2021.

The exhibit includes thirty-seven gingerbread creations — many of which are inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and many with a traditional holiday theme — constructed by local bakeries, schools, adults and kids. "For more than a decade the Museums have exhibited confections of great ingenuity, with each year improving on the last," said Larissa Murray, coordinator of the exhibit.

Especially this year, a year that has been filled with uncertainty and change, staff led by exhibit designer Sarah Gogal wanted to offer an unforgettable experience. "Our staff has created a whimsical tea party in a fully immersive world of wonder that emphasizes coziness and a pleasing sense of belonging," Murray said. To help visitors feel at ease, the Museums have limited capacity to 25%, all visitors and staff must wear masks, and all must stay socially distanced from all except those in their party.

"During the pandemic, when we are all facing changes that are not at all easy and cancellations of so many gatherings, it is great to have the foundation of a much looked-forward-to event," Murray said. "This exhibit is all about looking, wondering, and being inspired."

Springfieldmuseums.org, One Admission/Five Museums,

including the one and only Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum

Parking is always FREE

About The Springfield Museums

THE SPRINGFIELD MUSEUMS are located on the Quadrangle at 21 Edwards Street in the heart of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts. The nationally accredited and Smithsonian-affiliated consortium of museums includes the Springfield Science Museum, the Michele and Donald D'Amour Museum of Fine Arts, the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History, the George Walter Vincent Smith Art Museum, the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden, and the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, the first and only museum dedicated to the beloved children's book author and Springfield native.

Hours

Tuesday-Saturday: 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday: 11 am to 5 pm

Museum Store allows 8 visitors at a time.

Blake House Café

Open Tuesday-Saturday 9 am-3 pm, Sunday 11 am-3 pm

SOURCE Springfield Museums Corporation

Related Links

www.springfieldmuseums.org

