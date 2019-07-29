Gingras, Cates & Wachs Lawyers Announces Name Change to Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs Lawyers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. and MADISON, Wis. and MILWAUKEE, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gingras, Cates & Wachs Lawyers, known for their groundbreaking personal injury and civil rights work in Wisconsin, has announced their new name: Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs Lawyers, now including attorney Mark Thomsen as a named partner in the firm.

"The firm's name change recognizes the firm's reach and service to all parts of Wisconsin," said Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs Partner, Robert Gingras. "We'll continue to right the wrong for our clients and get them the justice they deserve under the Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs name."

With accomplished leadership across Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs' four locations, the firm will continue to outthink, out-strategize and outwork the opposition for clients.

In Madison, Robert Gingras and the passionate team of attorneys will continue to overcome injustices for clients with their expertise in personal injury, employment law and more. In Milwaukee and Waukesha, Mark Thomsen and the firm's local presence and proven success in civil rights cases will continue to inspire further change in the city and beyond. In Eau Claire, Dana Wachs and the team of dedicated attorneys will continue to advocate for the people of Wisconsin by fighting for fairness, equality and justice for everyone.

Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs Lawyers is home to attorneys who are named to multiple top-lawyers lists, including The American Trial Lawyers Association's Top 100 Trial Lawyers, Wisconsin Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America.

About Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs Lawyers: Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs brings power, fight and heart to outthink, out-strategize and outwork the competition to right the wrong. The law firm has offices in Eau Claire, Madison, Milwaukee, and Waukesha, but serve all of Wisconsin in the areas of personal injury, civil rights, employment, malpractice, family law, workers comp and social security.

SOURCE Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs Lawyers