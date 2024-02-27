Ginkgo Biosecurity Launches Doha-Based Pathogen Monitoring Center, CUBE-D, Establishing Middle East Hub for Global Bioradar, at Qatar Free Zones

The center will be a first of its-kind collection and analysis center for data gathered through Ginkgo's pathogen monitoring network

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, has announced today the signing of an agreement with Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Doha Venture Capital (DVC) to build the first Center for Unified Biosecurity Excellence in Doha (CUBE-D) within Qatar Free Zones. The signing took place alongside QFZ's and DVC's participation in the Web Summit Qatar, in a ceremony attended by HE. Dr. Ahmad Al-Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of QFZ/DVC, HE. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Vice Chairman of QFZ/DVC, and Matthew McKnight, General Manager for Biosecurity, Ginkgo Bioworks, along with executives from the ministry and the three signing entities.

CUBE-D's advanced platform is expected to serve as a nucleus for global pathogen monitoring efforts and be a key hub in Ginkgo's bioradar network. Supporting global programs modeled in part after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Traveler Genomic Surveillance (TGS) program, which tracks and analyzes pathogens collected at seven international airports in the U.S., CUBE-D will be a foundational piece of biosecurity and health security infrastructure in Ginkgo's multi-continent, integrated early warning system for biological threats.

CUBE-D plans to support analysis of data collected from pathogen monitoring stations in both Qatar and partner countries, such as airports, municipalities, and agricultural sites by leveraging cutting-edge analytical platforms powered by artificial intelligence and developed by Ginkgo. Environmental and other anonymous, non-clinical samples will be regularly scanned for signals of emerging outbreaks, offering insight into how pathogens travel and evolve and building detection capabilities for natural, accidental, or intentional biothreats.

Advanced sequencing and bioinformatics tools aim to pinpoint the genetic signatures of pathogens and provide early warning for global health and national security leaders in as close to real-time as possible. Coupled with Ginkgo's leading epidemiology and risk analytics platforms, this type of biointelligence will feed into predictive models to facilitate rapid response, such as medical countermeasures, before a biological threat impacts lives and economies.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Al-Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of QFZ and DVC said: "We are delighted to welcome Ginkgo Bioworks, a pioneer in the biotech space and an anchor player joining an expanding community of innovative companies, within the free zones in Qatar. Ginkgo's partnership with our tech development fund, DVC, will foster innovation and enhance the overall biotech ecosystem within Qatar and the broader region. At QFZ, we are aiming to become a place of choice for companies shaping the future of the biotech industry. We look forward to supporting and collaborating with Ginkgo Bioworks in their establishment and growth in the region and beyond."

Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks: "The world needs effective biosecurity. Building hubs like CUBE-D to connect Ginkgo's network of international biosurveillance nodes transcends regionalism and lays a foundation for the future. After all, biology doesn't respect borders. I am proud of Ginkgo's ability to technically and socially synthesize this global immune system, one node and hub at a time. Everybody's health is connected, and CUBE-D is a foundational step forward for global biosecurity."

Matthew McKnight, General Manager of Biosecurity at Ginkgo Bioworks: "CUBE-D represents the next generation of biosecurity infrastructure. By leveraging lessons from COVID-19, Ginkgo is building a global bioradar system to detect a wide range of known and unknown biothreats. As a central connectivity hub with over two-thirds of the world's population within an eight-hour flight, we believe Qatar and its free zones are ideally positioned to anchor these bioradar efforts."

With the new site in Doha providing expanded monitoring capabilities into the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, and connecting into Ginkgo's existing network across the world, the launch of CUBE-D will bring the world closer to the goal of creating global infrastructure to protect against biological risks.

Rwanda's Minister of State for Health, Yvan Butera: "As inaugural members of Ginkgo's global pathogen monitoring network, we are extremely supportive of expanded regional investment in high-end monitoring solutions and excited to have the opportunity to continue growing our biosecurity capabilities by leveraging partnership with the new Ginkgo CUBE facility in Doha."

The partners believe that CUBE-D will establish Qatar and its free zones as pioneers of biosecurity innovation, enabling the growth of the country's bioeconomy by bringing highly skilled jobs and businesses to Doha, as well as bolstering biosecurity infrastructure in the region and the world by strengthening Ginkgo's global bioradar capabilities.

About Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ):

Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) was established in 2018 and launched soft operations in 2020 to oversee and regulate world-class free zones in Qatar and secure fixed investments within the zones. QFZ offers outstanding opportunities and benefits for businesses seeking to establish operations and expand regionally and globally, providing quality infrastructure, a skilled workforce, 100% foreign ownership, access to investment funds, tax exemptions and partnership opportunities with Qatari entities.

For more information on QFZ, visit https://qfz.gov.qa/ .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (formerly known as Twitter) (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn .

