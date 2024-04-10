Ginkgo Bioworks and Novo Nordisk Expand Alliance to Collaborate Across R&D Value Chain

BOSTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is developing the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with global healthcare leader Novo Nordisk under a framework agreement that initially is contemplated to run over five years.

Novo Nordisk and Ginkgo have created a flexible and scalable new model for their R&D partnership. Together, the partners aim to improve the manufacturing of Novo Nordisk's medicines for serious chronic diseases, including diabetes and obesity medications. The companies also plan to collaborate on several early pipeline projects, further technology exploration, and engineering of scalable manufacturing solutions across Novo Nordisk's portfolio.

Marcus Schindler, Novo Nordisk EVP and CSO: "We have been very pleased with the progress made in our initial work with Ginkgo focused on exploring strategies for a more effective future production process. We look forward to leveraging Ginkgo's synthetic biology platform across our R&D pipeline, from discovery through new ways of manufacturing, in this broader strategic partnership. Moreover, we are eager to explore more flexible models for external partnerships and this agreement allows Novo Nordisk to start more projects with Ginkgo in a faster and more agile manner."

Jason Kelly, CEO and co-founder at Ginkgo Bioworks: "Novo Nordisk has played an important role in shaping the landscape for pharmaceutical products in the 21st century. We're so excited to expand our partnership to help them achieve their ambitious and global goals. With this deal structure, Novo Nordisk can easily access the entire expanse of Ginkgo's pharma services from discovery through manufacturing. Our teams share a deep passion for discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative therapeutics for serious chronic diseases that affect billions of people around the world. We are honored to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the brilliant scientists, engineers, and developers at Novo Nordisk to help change disease outcomes for patients around the world."

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Ginkgo, including as a result of recent acquisitions, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

