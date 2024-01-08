Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Inaugural Members of New Biopharma Advisory Board

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced the formation of its new Biopharma Advisory Board.

This council of experts from across the biopharmaceutical industry will provide critical insight into the development of Ginkgo's core platform service offerings across target discovery, drug discovery, optimization, and manufacturing. The group, which will conduct regular meetings at Ginkgo and with its partners, includes (in alphabetical order):

Norbert Bischofberger , PhD, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Kronos Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines that target the deregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases. Prior to Kronos, Dr. Bischofberger spent 28 years at Gilead, where he presided over the development and approval of more than 25 medicines for a range of serious conditions, including the transformation in the treatment of diseases such as HIV and viral hepatitis. Notably, he is one of the inventors of Tamiflu, an oral medication on the market for both the prevention and treatment of influenza A and B. Norbert was part of the core management team that grew Gilead from less than 50 employees with no revenues to 10,000 employees with $25B in revenue.





Together, this council represents a wide breadth of technical experience and deep business expertise that will contribute to the development of Ginkgo's service offerings in Gene Therapy , Cell Therapy , RNA , Biologics, Process R&D and more. Over the past year, Ginkgo announced new R&D services collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim , DARPA , Esperovax , Merck , Pfizer , Prokarium , Sensible , Synplogen , WARF , as well as advancements in its work with Novo Nordisk , Persephone Biosciences , and Synlogic . Ginkgo acquires and integrates new technologies to expand its horizontal platform, with past acquisitions serving to develop Ginkgo's capabilities in AAV and circular RNA .

"The discovery and development of new medicines is critically important and incredibly challenging," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. "Advanced technologies in high throughput automation, synthetic biology, and more recently AI, have opened up possibilities for the development of novel modalities and exploration of more design space for the discovery and optimization of new targets and candidate therapies. It's an incredibly exciting time for the industry as these technologies come together at scale, and we're thrilled to have this group of luminaries as part of our inaugural cohort of advisors."

"I'm excited to welcome this incredible deep bench of wisdom and creativity to the Ginkgo family," said Jennifer Wipf, SVP & Head of Commercial at Ginkgo Bioworks. "These leaders have shaped the modern vaccines and therapeutics landscapes by spearheading the discovery, testing, manufacturing, and deployment of entirely new modalities, and reinventing how researchers and drugmakers work with more familiar areas of medicine. I can't wait to see how their mentorship, insights, and provocations help our growing team reach new heights."

"We live in a global, interconnected society, and therefore, we are all susceptible to the spread of novel infectious diseases. Now more than ever, the speed of drug discovery and development is important," said Norbert Bischofberger, Ginkgo Biopharma Advisory Board member. "Ginkgo's experience in accelerating biological R&D across modalities and their extensive work in biosecurity and epidemiology positions the company to make a meaningful impact. I look forward to supporting the growth of their team and offerings."

"Ginkgo represents a huge opportunity for businesses who want to take new pharmaceuticals to market. By outsourcing risky R&D to a partner with unprecedented scale, companies can optimize their approach to new modalities and targets wherever they are in the pipeline," said John Maraganore, Ginkgo Biopharma Advisory Board member. "Our industry is at a pivotal moment. More and more of biopharma can leverage scale and AI to turn scientific uncertainty into predictable engineering, so I'm thrilled to be able to contribute to the energy and movement I saw firsthand when I spoke onstage with Jen at Ferment."

To learn more about Ginkgo's biopharmaceutical services offerings, visit https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/offerings/biopharmaceutical/ .

