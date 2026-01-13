Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Ginkgo Bioworks

Jan 13, 2026, 08:00 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) announced today that Co-Founder and CEO Jason Kelly is scheduled to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET).

Further details, including slides, will be posted on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. Ginkgo R&D Solutions delivers customizable R&D packages—such as protein engineering, nucleic acid design, and cell-free systems—giving partners a comprehensive way to accelerate innovation across therapeutics, diagnostics, & manufacturing. Ginkgo Automation sells modular, integrated laboratory automation so scientists can spend their days planning and analyzing experiments rather than pipetting in the lab. Ginkgo Datapoints uses Ginkgo's in-house automation to generate the large lab data sets to power your AI models. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:
[email protected] 

MEDIA CONTACT:
[email protected]

