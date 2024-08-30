Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Ginkgo Bioworks

Aug 30, 2024, 07:00 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mark Dmytruk, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the fireside chat will be posted on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.  For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks) or LinkedIn.

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

Also from this source

Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced...
Ginkgo Bioworks to Hold Special Meeting of Shareholders

Ginkgo Bioworks to Hold Special Meeting of Shareholders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, will be holding a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics