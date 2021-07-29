Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

BOSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. ("Ginkgo"), which recently announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG), is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 , at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time .

on , at . Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and give a presentation at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and Medtech Innovations Summit in Laguna Beach, California on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 , at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time ( 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time ).

Live webcasts, as well as replays, of the fireside chat and presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/investors/.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo is also actively supporting a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. In May 2021, Ginkgo announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG), which, if completed, will result in Ginkgo, through a parent entity, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., becoming a public company. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

