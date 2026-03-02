Ginkgo Bioworks Launches Ginkgo Cloud Lab, Powered by Autonomous Lab Infrastructure

BOSTON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) today announced the official launch of Ginkgo Cloud Lab. This new interface allows researchers to transition their benchwork to Ginkgo's autonomous lab infrastructure directly through a web browser.

Ginkgo Cloud Lab runs on the company's proprietary Reconfigurable Automation Carts (RACs). These modular units combine high-precision robotic arms, maglev sample transport tracks, and industrial-grade software to create an endlessly flexible laboratory environment.

The Cloud Lab provides remote access to a fleet of over 70 instruments spanning critical biological unit operations, including sample preparation, liquid handling, analytical readouts, storage and incubation.

The core of the initial Cloud Lab launch is an AI-driven agent called EstiMate. For the first time, scientists can submit a protocol in human language and receive an immediate assessment of compatibility with Ginkgo's current autonomous fleet and transparent pricing for running the protocol.

"Autonomous labs are poised to scale and accelerate the high-mix work that a lab bench supports," said Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. "By opening up our autonomous infrastructure through the Cloud Lab, we're giving scientists access to these tools today."

Ginkgo Cloud Lab is part of Ginkgo's 2026 strategic shift to move all R&D services onto Nebula, its autonomous lab in Boston, MA and decommission traditional lab benches in favor of predictable and programmable robotic infrastructure.

Ginkgo is inviting researchers from academia to global biopharmaceutical companies to put the Cloud Lab to the test. Scientists can visit the website today to submit their specific protocols for development on Ginkgo's Cloud Lab. To submit your protocol and receive a feasibility report and price quote, visit: cloud.ginkgo.bio

About Ginkgo Bioworks:

Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. The company offers autonomous laboratories that replace manual laboratory work with robotics in the lab, greatly improving the productivity of scientists. Ginkgo's in-house autonomous lab is also available as a "cloud lab" through our Datapoints and Solutions contract research services. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.

