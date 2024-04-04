Ginkgo Bioworks to Host 5th Annual Ferment Conference

BOSTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, is hosting its annual conference, Ferment, on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Boston, MA. The conference brings together stakeholders from across the synthetic biology ecosystem and the Ginkgo community, from shareholders and customers to suppliers, academics, and many more.

Ginkgo Ferment 2024
Because we have reached in-person capacity, a video livestream of the event will be made available to the public, including on Ginkgo's YouTube channel and on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @ConcentricByGBW), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks) or LinkedIn.

