Ginkgo Bioworks to Participate in Two Conferences in May

BOSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that management will be participating in two investor conferences in May.

TD Cowen's 2nd Annual Sustainability Week : Ginkgo's Senior Director of Policy and Partnerships, Ryan Morhard , will participate in the virtual Sustainable API Manufacturing panel at 4:25 pm ET on May 22, 2024 .

: Ginkgo's Senior Director of Policy and Partnerships, , will participate in the virtual Sustainable API Manufacturing panel at on . Leerink Partners Healthcare Crossroads Conference: Ginkgo's Chief Business Officer, Ena Cratsenburg , will host a fireside chat at 10:40 am CT ( 11:40 am ET ) on May 30, 2024 .

Further details, webcast links, and a replay of the presentations, fireside chats, and panels, if available, will be posted on the company's investor relations website at investors.ginkgobioworks.com.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@ Ginkgo and @ Ginkgo_Biosec ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn .

