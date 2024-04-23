Gino Cayanan and Ben Maxim Appointed to CU LIFT Fund Board

The appointment significantly strengthens the CUSO's leadership.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CU LIFT Fund, the funding-as-a-service CUSO committed to helping credit unions grow their auto loan portfolios by enhancing engagement with existing members, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gino Cayanan and Ben Maxim to its Board of Directors. Cayanan is the President and CEO of $1.2 billion Noble Credit Union, while Maxim is the Chief Innovation Officer at $7.7 billion Michigan State University Federal Credit Union and COO of Reseda Group, a wholly owned CUSO of MSU Federal Credit Union. The two join Kirk Klinkhammer, CU LIFT Fund founder, CEO and board chair.

"Both Gino and Ben bring incredible experience to our board," said CU LIFT Fund President Paul Rindone. "Gino's credit union career as a senior executive spans more than 25 years. Likewise, Ben has distinguished himself as one of the top thought leaders in financial technology, both inside and outside the credit union space."

"Credit unions strive to be the easiest financial provider to work with, but they can fall short when it comes to direct auto loans," said Cayanan. "CU LIFT's FastPass enhances existing credit union processes to create an experience that members want to use."

"Until now, credit unions had to accept that a direct auto loan to a member, while beneficial to the credit union, often does not equate to the best member buying experience," added Maxim. "By applying the latest technologies, including instant loan funding, and leveraging the trusted relationship that exists between credit unions and members, CU LIFT's FastPass will put members in the driver's seat, getting them the vehicle they want with a direct loan from their credit union."

CU LIFT Fund's mission is to help credit unions directly fund more auto loans. The CUSO does this through its FastPass member purchase experience while offering a compelling value proposition for participating automobile dealers. CU LIFT Fund is committed to creating a collaborative, nationwide ecosystem of FastPass credit unions and automobile dealers, giving credit unions a strong collective voice with dealers while preserving and promoting each credit union's individual brand. Visit us on the web and LinkedIn.

