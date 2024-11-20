Ginori 1735 and St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Announce Luxury Hospitality Partnership on a Worldwide Scale with the Debut of the Innovative Café Ginori Concept

Café Ginori provides an immersive journey into the joy of Italy at select St. Regis properties around the world, creating the ultimate House of Celebration

MILAN, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and iconic porcelain brand Ginori 1735 are excited to announce a worldwide partnership, infusing the best addresses around the world with Italian allegria (joy), bringing creative plating and playfulness to the culinary experience. The first Café Ginori created as part of this partnership officially opens on November 26 at The St. Regis in Florence, birthplace of the Ginori 1735 brand. This groundbreaking collaboration unveils a bold, unexpected dining experience that celebrates the joy of luxury hospitality and artistic expression in every detail. Following the Florence debut, Café Ginori will open at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, at the beginning of 2025 with more global locations to follow.

As the first luxury hospitality partner to launch Café Ginori, St. Regis redefines non-conventional luxury with an innovative twist, offering guests a delightfully disruptive culinary experience that celebrates la dolce vita and the art of dining as never seen before. Each Café Ginori brings the full flair of Ginori 1735's craftsmanship, paired with St. Regis's exquisite elegance, to offer an emotional experience that trancends the dining experience.

"We are immensely proud to debut Café Ginori with Ginori 1735 at St. Regis Hotels and Resorts around the world—a partnership that perfectly infuses Ginori's audacious grace with the St. Regis 'House of Celebration'," said Jenni Benzaquen, Senior Vice President of St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, and Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts. "This collaboration redefines non-conventional luxury, inviting guests to experience a sensory journey at our most iconic addresses, where the creative playfulness of Ginori meets the glamour and timeless elegance of St. Regis."

"At Ginori, creativity, innovation and pushing boundaries is at the heart of what we do. We are excited to create Café Ginori especially with St. Regis Hotels & Resorts – an unexpected experience for a discerning clientele. We've taken great care to define a customer journey – from breakfast through aperitivo, where consumers can experience our porcelain and lifestyle products in a way never-before seen. The interior design is bold and playful to reflect our colorful spirit. The service and menu leverages our warm Italian perspective on hospitality with delightful surprises – a compelling combination that I'm sure will foster excitement and creativity at every table," said Alain Prost, President & CEO of Ginori 1735.

To bring this partnership to life, Café Ginori's Master of Plating guides guests through an innovative menu, crafted to reflect the vibrancy of Italian cuisine and paired with Ginori's iconic collections—Oriente Italiano, Il Viaggio di Nettuno, and Labirinto. Each visit is a captivating journey through the Art of Plating, a unique approach that redifines the rules of the mise en place, both visually and gastronmically, through four distinct dining experiences throughout the day, from breakfast to aperitivo.

Blending artistic expression with the fine details of home décor, each Café Ginori brings guests into a realm of Italian allegria, featuring select pieces from Ginori's Domus home décor collection, from the Oriente Italiano wallpaper to the embroidered fabrics on cushions and chairs, every element within Café Ginori reflects St. Regis' dedication to blending luxury with artistic craftsmanship. Every element of Café Ginori – from the décor to the plating – is designed to surprise and delight, offering a multi-sensory journey through a dynamic, unexpected luxury culinary journey, with more than 25 signature dishes of Italian grand classics with a twist.

This exciting global expansion builds on the connection between the two brands that began with The St. Regis Venice, where Ginori 1735 designed an exclusive takeover of the hotels waterfront garden terrace, marking their first foray into textiles. Similiar terrace concepts will come to life at The St. Regis Riyadh, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai and more iconic locations, further celebrating the partnership's unique blend of luxury, art and Italian heritage.

For guests seeking a one-of-a-kind keepsake, the partnership includes a Ginori coaster set designed exclusively for St. Regis – an inspired, bespoke collection of four coasters that draws inspiration from the elegance and glamour of both brands and pays homage to the iconic Bloody Mary, a signature cocktail of the St. Regis brand. Available for purchase both in person and online, the St. Regis Ginori coaster set embodies the artistry and celebration of this collaboration offering guests a lasting memento of the brand's exceptional hospitality.

In 2025, the partnership with Ginori 1735 will expand across the Luxury Group portfolio at Marriott International, underscoring the dedication to delivering unexpected experiences on a grand scale.

For Café Ginori reservations at The St. Regis Florence, visit cafeginori.stregisflorence.com. For details on the partnership and to purchase the exclusive St. Regis Ginori 1735 coaster, visit stregisboutique.com.

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts delivers exquisite experiences at more than 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, exemplified by the brand's signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT GINORI 1735

GINORI 1735 has been for three centuries one of the main global brands in the field of luxury and lifestyle, the expression of Italian excellence in pure porcelain and in design. Part of Kering Group since 2013, GINORI 1735 has always been associated with great figures of fashion, art, design, architecture, film, and decor. The brand creations represent a blend between heritage and innovation. These include tableware collections, art and living objects, gifts, lamps, furnishings, and fabrics, crystalware and cutlery. The iconic crown that marks the GINORI 1735 creations stands for the perfect merging of craft and art that has always been at the heart of the brand. Based in Florence, the Manifattura represents a unique place, where high-tech technology now supports a savoir-faire that is the result of centuries-old artistic craftsmanship. GINORI 1735 forwards a modern Renaissance, a rebirth and rediscovery of pleasures and art in everyday life. Today, the GINORI 1735 world is shaped by a multiplicity of voices and styles. It reinvests its legacy with the vision of the next generation of cutting-edge style masters, that bring art into everyday life and everyday life into art. GINORI 1735 counts on a distribution network which includes its Florence, Milan, Paris, Seoul and London stores, and is present in some of the most prestigious department and specialty stores in Europe, America, the Middle East and APAC. The brand can also count on important partnerships worldwide with some of the most prestigious luxury hotel chains and among the most refined restaurants. The Maison also has its own ecommerce channel that reaches more than 30 countries globally.

