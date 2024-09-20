- Celebrate Charity Day and Chuseok with JungKwanJang's Tesla Giveaway and Give a Gift of Health Initiative

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerritos, CA - Korea Ginseng Corp. US (KGCUS) aka JungKwanJang is celebrating two significant occasions this September: the International Day of Charity and Chuseok, Korea's Thanksgiving. In honor of both events, JungKwanJang is launching two exciting campaigns—a Tesla Model 3 Giveaway with over 180 prizes and the "Give the Gift of Health" initiative in partnership with Sprouts, both to give back to customers and the community.

Ginseng Gives Back: Jung Kwan Jang Tesla Giveaway and Give a Gift of Health Initiative

As Koreans celebrate Chuseok, a harvest festival and time for giving thanks, JungKwanJang encourages reflection on the importance of health and community. Korean ginseng, a traditional symbol of care and wellness in Asian gift-giving culture, makes the perfect Chuseok gift for loved ones.

To make this month truly memorable, JungKwanJang is offering customers and fans the chance to win incredible prizes, including a 2024 Tesla Model 3, Ceragem luxury massage chairs, premium JungKwanJang Korean red ginseng, and $50 Amazon gift cards. A total of 184 prizes will be awarded across three phases of the sweepstakes, with the first drawing happening in October.

Entry Period: August 1, 2024 – January 31, 2025

Phase 1 Deadline: September 30, 2024

1st Prize: Tesla Model 3 (1 winner)

2nd Prize: Luxury Massage Chairs (10 winners)

3rd Prize: Premium Ginseng Products & Amazon Gift Cards (50 winners)

Best of all, no purchase is necessary to enter—simply sign up on JungKwanJang's website to be eligible for these fantastic prizes.

In the spirit of charity, JungKwanJang is also continuing its proud tradition of corporate philanthropy with the "Give the Gift of Health" campaign. For every ginseng product sold in September, JungKwanJang will donate an equal product through their partnership with Sprouts. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to wellness and giving back, ensuring its renowned Korean ginseng supplements reach those in need by the end of the year.

JungKwanJang's Korean red ginseng, known for its energy-boosting and immunity-enhancing properties, is ideal for those looking to stay healthy during the colder months. By purchasing any JungKwanJang product, customers will support their well-being and contribute to this meaningful charitable effort.

Through the "Give the Gift of Health" campaign, JungKwanJang is extending the spirit of charity and gift-giving beyond personal circles, ensuring that more people can experience the health benefits of ginseng during this season of gratitude and giving.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC), a global herbal dietary company, is home to the world's number one ginseng brand, JungKwanJang. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands includes JungKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The 250+ KGC brands use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

