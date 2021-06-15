Ginseng Market will grow at a CAGR of 4.16% amid COVID-19 Spread| SpendEdge
Jun 15, 2021, 14:54 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ginseng has been added to SpendEdge's offering, over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.
Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as backward integration, supplier synergies, reducing total ownership cost, conference participation, managing commodity price volatility, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, manage ad hoc spend, level of automation, and level of automation. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensuring high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Download Our Free Sample Report
Some of the top Ginseng suppliers listed in this report:
This Ginseng procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- KT&G Corp.
- RFI Ingredients
- Amway Corp.
- Bounce Brands Ltd.
- ELEMIS Ltd
- Ethical Naturals Inc.
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
Explore more about market opportunities: www.spendedge.com/report/ginseng-procurement-report
Related Reports on Food and Beverage Market:
- Rapeseed Oil - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: The rapeseed oil will grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- High-Fructose Corn Syrup - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their high-fructose corn syrup requirements. Some of the leading high-fructose corn syrup suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.
- Cardamom Oil - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global cardamom oil spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
Insights Offered in this Ginseng Market Report
- Top Ginseng suppliers and their cost structures
- Top Ginseng suppliers in the US and their cost structures
- Ginseng market spend analysis in the US
- Ginseng price trends, and forecasts
- Cost drivers influencing the Ginseng prices
To access the definite purchasing guide on the Ginseng that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Ginseng TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us
SOURCE SpendEdge
Share this article