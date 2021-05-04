GIOSTAR Chairman Receives Award for Outstanding Cancer Research from SAASCR

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR), the pioneer in the field of stem cell science and regenerative medicine, was recently recognized for innovation in cancer research. The Society of American Asian Scientists in Cancer Research (SAASCR) honored GIOSTAR Chairman and Co-Founder Dr. Anand Srivastava with their prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2020. Dr. Srivastava was one of only 10 scientists to receive this accolade, presented at SAASCR's Annual Meeting on April 11, 2021.

"Finding a cure for cancer is an ambitious undertaking," noted [GIOSTAR Chairman and Co-Founder] Dr. Srivastava. "I'm therefore quite humbled to be included in this extraordinary community of researchers by SAASCR."

A Novel, Multi-Faceted Approach to Cellular Cancer Immunotherapy

Throughout his illustrious career spanning over twenty-five years, Dr. Srivastava has held positions at prestigious institutions such as University of California San Diego Cancer Center, University of California Irvine, The Salk Institute for Biological Studies, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, and University of California, Los Angeles. Having authored over 100 scientific publications, he has furthered the pursuit toward a cure for cancer - a disease which in 2018 accounted for 9.5 million deaths globally.

Dr. Srivastava's research culminated in the following essential findings:

Mitochondria - organelles that produce energy through oxidative phosphorylation - are very inactive in cancer cells.

Re-activated mitochondria facilitate enhanced oxidative phosphorylation, resulting in reversal of cancerous cells into normal cells.

GIOSTAR is developing a three-pronged mechanistic approach to target cancer cells:

Utilizing cellular immunotherapy to specifically target tumor cells without damaging healthy ones, thereby minimizing side effects of treatment.

Identifying specific nontoxic molecules to block sugar uptake by cancer cells. This limits the nutrient supply needed to meet their increased energy demands.

Leveraging enhanced oxidative phosphorylation in cancer cells, which predominantly utilize the glycolytic pathway to produce the energy for their survival.

Extending Global Impact of Stem Cell Research

Under Dr. Srivastava's leadership, GIOSTAR has accelerated progress toward development of stem cell-based therapies for diseases once considered as incurable. The company has spearheaded numerous recent initiatives including:

Receiving FDA Approval for Compassionate Use to treat COVID-19 using stem cells – one of the first institutions to receive this designation.

Successfully treating several critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19

Launching state-of-the art stem cell clinical facilities in Cancún, Mexico , and Chandigarh, India . The Chandigarh center is focused primarily on cancer research.

Celebrating Noteworthy Achievements of an Active Demographic

SAASCR is a California-based non-profit organization boasting more than 5,000 members - all of whom also share membership in the American Association for Cancer Research. Since its inception in 2004, the society has continuously endeavored to highlight contributions of American Asian scientists in cancer research – including the identification of novel biomarkers, and discovering new drugs for combating cancer.

Other recipients of the 2021 SAASCR Outstanding Achievement Award included researchers from Baylor College of Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, University of South Florida, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, and other leading institutions.

About GIOSTAR

GIOSTAR is the pioneer and established leader in the field of stem cell science and regenerative medicine, with the aim of developing treatments for metabolic and degenerative diseases. Headquartered in San Diego, USA, GIOSTAR's team includes international leaders in the field of stem cell research, technologies, healthcare delivery, and hospital administration.

