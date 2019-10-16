GIOSTAR Chicago Launches GIOTalk - a New Healthcare Podcast

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIOSTAR Chicago - a leader in regenerative technologies - is proud to introduce GIOTalk, a new podcast focusing on stem cells, and broader issues impacting the field of healthcare.

"GIOSTAR was founded with the goal of delivering the most advanced, elite, and expensive science to the masses," noted GIOSTAR Co-Founder and CEO Deven Patel. "GIOTalk is one of many initiatives in our portfolio that will help us continue executing upon our humanitarian mission."

Hosted by renowned cosmetic surgeon Dr. Michael Gellis, GIOTalk features interviews with medical practitioners and researchers, along with patients looking to share their experiences with stem cell therapy. Through these discussions, GIOSTAR Chicago seeks to demystify regenerative medicine, and educate the public.

A recent GIOTalk installment features a discussion with Dr. Anand Srivastava, Co-Founder / Chairman of GIOSTAR, and a pioneer in the field of regenerative medicine. In this talk, Dr. Srivastava provides an overview of the evolution of the stem cell industry, and shares his research findings pointing to the potential of stem cells in managing multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, psoriasis, and other auto-immune diseases.

In another episode, Dr. Gellis welcomes Arnie Costell, a former professional baseball pitcher who played for the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers. Having suffered from severe hip, knee, and back injuries, Costell worked with the Association of Professional Ball Players of America (APBPA) and GIOSTAR Labs to receive stem cell therapy. He shares his excitement at being able to "get back to playing 'hardball'" in his late 60's after the procedure.

"We are all grateful to be able to participate in the research of stem cells," concluded Dr. Gellis during the first episode of GIOTalk. "We look forward to continuing the advancement and achieving the 'state of the art' in regenerative medicine in the not so distant future."

GIOTalk is available for streaming on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify as well as at the GIOSTAR Chicago Website.

About GIOSTAR Chicago

GIOSTAR Chicago is supported with scientific know-how by GIOSTAR, a pioneer in the field of regenerative medicine for sports injuries and other degenerative conditions. GIOSTAR works with regulatory agencies of numerous countries, and helps patients at locations worldwide, including India and Mexico. The Institute's advanced techniques and protocols have been extensively researched and developed by Dr. Anand Srivastava and GIOSTAR's leading scientists for more than 20 years.

