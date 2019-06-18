GIOSTAR Chicago Unveils LipoRe

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIOSTAR Chicago, the leader in regenerative technologies, today announced the launch of LipoRe - a "one-stop shop" for total body rejuvenation and cosmetic fat reduction.

Nearly 125 million Americans adults suffer from knee, hip, and back problems, according to a recent United States Bone and Joint Initiative (USBJI) study, resulting in decreased mobility. As a consequence of a sedentary lifestyle, orthopedic disorders are often accompanied by obesity, which may adversely impact patients' self-esteem.

GIOSTAR Chicago is proud to announce LipoRe, its latest innovative offering

"GIOSTAR Chicago provides the highest standards in regenerative technologies, while also striving to improve the self-image and quality of life for our patients," stated GIOSTAR Chicago owner Shelly Sood, explaining the rationale behind the combined offering. "In addition to increasing your mobility and reducing your pain, why not get rid of the 'love handles' and under arm fat at the same time?"

Total body rejuvenation and cosmetic fat reduction, both of which are carried out by using liposuction, are performed at GIOSTAR's Chicago facility. Patients seeking relief from orthopedic and other degenerative conditions can now take advantage of body contouring services in addition to anti-aging total body rejuvenation. As awake liposuction does not require general anesthesia, patients can enjoy quicker recovery and reduced downtime.

GIOSTAR Chicago will be the one of the first centers to provide awake liposuction combined with anti-aging therapy, delivering total body rejuvenation in a way that other providers cannot.

Patients can expect the highest quality care from Dr. Michael Gellis, who helped pioneer the technique of awake liposuction. The procedure was developed largely in response to widely documented patient concerns over safety and discomfort with liposuction under local anesthesia. Dr. Gellis is a board certified plastic surgeon with more than 40 years of experience in different forms of plastic surgery - including cosmetic and reconstructive surgery on almost all regions of the body, awake liposuction, and body contouring.

"GIOSTAR Chicago manages to keep the focus on the patient's goals first while generating results never thought possible even a few years ago," said Dr. Gellis. "Our chief objective is to uncover new ways to help patients achieve symptomatic relief from devastating conditions."

About GIOSTAR Chicago

GIOSTAR Chicago is supported with scientific know-how by GIOSTAR, which is the pioneer and established leader in the field of regenerative medicine for sports injuries, joint arthritis afflictions, and additional degenerative conditions. GIOSTAR helps patients at their various locations worldwide, including India and Mexico. The Institute's advanced techniques and protocols have been extensively researched and developed by Dr. Anand Srivastava and GIOSTAR's leading scientists for more than 20 years.

